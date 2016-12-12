A modern cabin

When you think of Taiwan, you don't generally think of cabin homes, but that doesn't mean they can't exist, and for a super great price! This small, modern cabin is super low-cost and is built of all-natural material but doesn't look much different from a regular home. This cabin features a heavy influence of wood, from the exterior to the wood-paneled walls on the interior of the home, there is wood everywhere. It makes for a cozy home that makes it inviting. There are plenty of windows to let the light shine through and give this home an open feeling. So if you're looking for some inspiration on a cabin or you simply love wood houses, look no further than this modern home for inspiration!