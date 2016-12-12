A modern cabin

When you think of Taiwan, you don't generally think of cabin homes, but that doesn't mean they can't exist, and for a super great price! This small, modern cabin is super low-cost and is built of all-natural material but doesn't look much different from a regular home. This cabin features a heavy influence of wood, from the exterior to the wood-paneled walls on the interior of the home, there is wood everywhere. It makes for a cozy home that makes it inviting. There are plenty of windows to let the light shine through and give this home an open feeling. So if you're looking for some inspiration on a cabin or you simply love wood houses, look no further than this modern home for inspiration!
From the outside, this home seems like any other, but inside it hides all of its cozy secrets. The exterior features loads of windows, meaning that tons of natural light is able to fill the space inside and make for beautifully brights spaces. The two slanted windows in the middle almost mimic a bay window and give the home a bit of dimension, as does the small part of the roof that sticks out from the top. The greenery and metal fence around the home give it strict dimensions while also adding to the character of this small cabin.
As we've mentioned before, this home has a very strong wooden influence and this is made very apparent once we enter the small home. The warm wood paneling gives the space a sense of coziness and the white walls and ample light make the space feel bright, rather than dark which is what wood paneling tends to do. The ceiling features a number of beams, angles, and additions to give the space more character and dimension and the two slanted windows we saw outside create a little nook, perfect for reading a book or simply for extra seating.
While we don't see any furniture in this living area just yet, there is still a lot of style and character in the home. The small red door is a welcome pop of color against the white and wood and anchors the room. The architects have also installed a grand built-in bookshelf, perfect to store and display many books, picture frames, and other small items, there is even cabinet storage underneath to hide things you want to remain unseen. It is important to note that the hardwood flooring and the paneling in the room are both different, giving the space the wood feeling without too much repetition which could make the space feel heavy.
This modern cabin is rather small but still has everything you need in a home. The kitchen is no different, with a large sink, stove and oven and space for a full size refrigerator. The mustard yellow cabinets are a break from the wood paneling and make the space feel bright and cheery. There are plenty of windows in the space to provide plenty of natural lighting and there is even a small wooden countertop that can act as a breakfast nook or be used for extra work space. This place is simple but still exudes character with the vintage style cabinets and handles.
The architects of the home really loved to put wood everywhere and the bathroom is no exception. While many people would usually shy away from a room of wood in a place with so much moisture, if done correctly it is a unique and beautiful way to decorate your bathroom. The entire space is covered in the same color of wood paneling and the simple white sink vanity and toilet add a contrast to the wood. The shower, however, is not in this space but just behind a sliding door where we can see a bathtub with a shower head. You get the best of both worlds in this bathroom!