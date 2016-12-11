8 cheap and easy ways to liven up your home

Just because you are on a budget doesn't mean that you can't have a beautiful home, it just means you need to get more creative. And that's where the fun comes in! You can do a lot to make your home more beautiful without spending a lot of money, from DIY projects to ingenious products found at your local stores there are endless ways to make your house into your home even while staying on a budget.
Today, we've put together eight cheap and easy ways to cheer up your home. Everything you need from adding more greenery and flowers into your place to adding more color in unexpected places, you can make a huge difference in your home with very little time and money. Let's see what we've found!
Whether it's inside or outside, adding a few planters with bright colored flowers are sure to make anyone smile. Be creative with the flowers opting for ones that bloom bright and colorful such as sunflowers, pansies, daffodils or a number of other species. Or you can mix and match with colorful planters and flowers, creating a vibrant and energetic environment to relax in. Go to your local home improvement store or florist and browse for colorful and cheap varieties of flowers and plants and you're all good to go!
Can't afford to wallpaper your walls? Why not DIY your own? This may take a bit of time but getting a stencil, or making one yourself, and covering your walls in the design! A simple design, such as this bird and clouds, can really transform a room. You can even paint the inside of one of your designs to make them pop right off the walls, and if you mess up just go over the part with a bit of paint! It may take a bit longer but you will have created a beautiful and unique for your space all on your own!
Just like you are supposed to eat your greens to stay healthy, adding green houseplants to your home will help to keep the air fresh and your space vibrant. There are a number of plants that are great for your home. Keep aloe vera in the kitchen for any burns you may get while cooking, English ivy is an excellent plant to purify the air, and peace lilies look beautiful and are easy to maintain, to name a few. Plants bring life and vibrancy into your home without spending a lot of money so go crazy and fill your house with them!
If you can't afford to decorate your entire space in a certain tile, wood, or stone, you can still incorporate into the room! This kitchen, for example, has a beautiful hexagon tile backsplash mostly in white but with a few patterned tiles that really make it pop. There are also three cabinets above that are bright yellow, drastically different from the wood and white cabinets that we can see. These small features are very cheap to install and also make the kitchen bright and full of character. If you have a feature that you really want to install but can't afford a whole piece, just use bits of it to add to your space!
Adding artwork to your spaces is an easy way to quickly add color and character. You can choose anything that fits your style and budget to hang on your walls or display in your rooms. If you can't afford the real thing then try printing out or ordering copies of work to hang in your space or even make your own artwork! Art is everywhere so think outside of the box and bring some color and happiness into your home with anything that you see fit!
If you're looking for an easy way to brighten up your kitchen or dining area, think about playing around the dining chairs. It is a simple way to add character without spending too much money. These Charles Eames inspired chairs are a great and come in a number of different colors. Take a look at your current color scheme and choose two or three different colors that complement or match the decor. It will add a playful element while also making the space feel more cheerful!
Paint can be used to change a number of things in your home. You can repaint some dining chairs, create a piece of artwork, or even create a statement wall with a few colors of paint and some time. Paint is a cheap option that can be used in so many different ways to upgrade your home. This somber effect in this living room is a huge wow factor and adds a lot of liveliness to the space with very little money.
Many people think you need to spend a lot of money on big pieces to really create a stylish space but that isn't true. You can use small objects to create a big statement and they don't have to cost a lot of money at all. Color coordinating books on the shelf turns a boring bookshelf into a work of art. Fun and patterned pillows give life to a regular gray sofa and small prints with simple frames can make all the difference in a space. Use your imagination and display your colorful objects to bring happiness to your rooms!