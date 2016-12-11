8 cheap and easy ways to liven up your home

Just because you are on a budget doesn't mean that you can't have a beautiful home, it just means you need to get more creative. And that's where the fun comes in! You can do a lot to make your home more beautiful without spending a lot of money, from DIY projects to ingenious products found at your local stores there are endless ways to make your house into your home even while staying on a budget.

Today, we've put together eight cheap and easy ways to cheer up your home. Everything you need from adding more greenery and flowers into your place to adding more color in unexpected places, you can make a huge difference in your home with very little time and money. Let's see what we've found!