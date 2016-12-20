Welcome to the dollhouse: we step inside the cutest home

We have featured a few different dreamy cottages and houses on here in the past. There was the cute summer cottage in Austria that looked like it came straight from the pages of a fairytale, or the many incredible wooden cabins that anyone would want to live in, and now today, there's this wonderfully sweet home that is guaranteed to make you swoon.

Built by the German home building company FINGERHAUS GMBH, this is a large country-style house that still manages to feel cozy and intimate, and even a bit doll-like. That's thanks to it's creamy colors, delicate detailing, old fashioned windows and wild garden. We think this property has it's own little bit of magic, and are thrilled to show you some of it… so let's get going!