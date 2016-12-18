The great garden upheaval: do try this at home!

Today we are turning the spotlight on an amazing backyard transformation at a private residence in Berlin, Germany. No longer the sad backyard full of dead plants and uninteresting spaces it was before, it is now a lively garden space that is suited to the seasons thanks to the landscaping team at NIE GESEHENE GÄRTEN®.

Lacking straight edges and harsh lines, this garden is full of softly curving paths, rounded features and even has an organically shaped pond in the middle of it. Stones of different sizes are used throughout—to line the paths, as sculptural pieces and around the water's edge.

And now this is a backyard that can be enjoyed in the hot European summer and won't look like a desolate wasteland during the winter months. Let's take a look around.