The great garden upheaval: do try this at home!

Today we are turning the spotlight on an amazing backyard transformation at a private residence in Berlin, Germany. No longer the sad backyard full of dead plants and uninteresting spaces it was before, it is now a lively garden space that is suited to the seasons thanks to the landscaping team at NIE GESEHENE GÄRTEN®.
Lacking straight edges and harsh lines, this garden is full of softly curving paths, rounded features and even has an organically shaped pond in the middle of it. Stones of different sizes are used throughout—to line the paths, as sculptural pieces and around the water's edge.
And now this is a backyard that can be enjoyed in the hot European summer and won't look like a desolate wasteland during the winter months. Let's take a look around.
The state of this garden was saddening and uninspiring—even the plants were unhappy and unhealthy! Generally speaking lawns can be hard to maintain properly and to keep healthy, so the landscapers planned for a low maintenance garden with plenty of stone paths and raised garden beds. What we will see is a garden more suited to the local climate, and full of native plants that can thrive.
This side of the backyard was unstructured, untidy and generally unsightly. The space was large, but lacked vision and any sort of theme to make it worth visiting. Original elements have been kept in the new design—like the large stones, the grasses (even though they are dying and miserable here), and the paving stones. Let's see what it looks like now!
Things are starting to take shape now that the mess has been cleared away, the ground leveled out and the garden bed areas designated. Large stones like this are extremely useful to use as natural markers and to contain raised garden beds within.
The deck has been raised above the rest of the backyard, not only creating a clean area for outdoor seating, but also allowing guests to appreciate the views over the rest of the garden. There are now paths winding through freshly planted garden beds and sculptural areas and also a whole new barbecue area in the corner. This backyard is now calming, peaceful with plenty of interesting, intimate areas to spend time unwinding in.
Using bricks to edges of the pond and the garden are just the thing to tidy up this backyard's 'wild' look. With all of the driftwood, roughly textured stones and the messy grasses, the bricks are the structured pieces holding it all together. They also stop pesky little weeds sprouting up around the edges of the paths, meaning less maintenance.
Expert landscapers don't always want to plant manicured Topiaries and perfectly trimmed hedges, they can also make gardens look wild, just like the one around this natural-looking pond. So sure, go ahead and precisely plan your brand new garden—it can easily look like it's always been there.
These stepping stones placed in the murky water are a playful touch (and a great way to keep children entertained) to the space. They also provide access to the middle of the pond if there are any pesky water weeds to get rid of!
The appeal of this backyard is that it looks so effortless and natural. And that is because there are no straight edges to be seen. All paths are softly curved, the pond is lined with uncut stones and rocks, grasses are large, wild and soften the nearby brick edges, and even the wooden viewing panel is oval shaped.
No great garden space is complete without a space dedicated to the art of grilling or barbecuing. And this one doesn't disappoint. Completely paved with bricks, this corner has two fire ovens with workbench space, creating the perfect cooking corner for family dinners or summer parties.
This shady spot will be a welcome sight to those with children or fair skin, or for anyone living in a hot climate needing a moment's relief from the harsh sun. Surrounded by large leafy trees, this cool spot is the perfect place for outdoor furniture or for small children while playing in this sunny backyard. Well thought!