10 modern ideas to clad your kitchen walls

Justwords Justwords
Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the space where we like everything to be updated so that it moves with time, rather than making us work extra hard to make those age-old designs and appliances work. Well, along with functionality, style is also a major criteria when it comes to adding a modern touch to the kitchen. So join us as we embark on this tour to unravel the latest and modern cladding for your kitchen walls in terms of paint, tiles and textures.

Nice and bright.

Umbau/Machbarkeitsstudie MFH Zürich, mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA Kitchen Glass Blue
mmarch gmbh—Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh—Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

The brightness of this kitchen comes from the white textures that have the backing of ethereal and dreamy blue walls as well as spot lighting in white, which literally lifts the entire scheme. The credit for this stunning kitchen goes to the architects at MADER MARTI ARCHITEKTUR ETH SIA.

Layered with glass.

Dúplex, AZ Diseño AZ Diseño Modern Kitchen
AZ Diseño

AZ Diseño
AZ Diseño
AZ Diseño

The countertops, back splash and table all add to a well-rounded and transparent feel in this rather neat looking kitchen. The lighting that bounces off these surfaces also gives it all a vibrant edge.

Pops of color.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Kitchen
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

The colorful accessories and chairs in this kitchen act as the perfect folly for the understated yet playful good looks of the artistic walls. The lighting brings out the whimsical pattern too.

All tiled up!

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern Kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

The tiles in this kitchen add to the smooth sailing style, which unscrews the solid good looks of its black cabinetry. The grain on the tiles also matches the wooden textures of the dining chairs nearby.

Dramatic statement.

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern Kitchen
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

While the rest of the kitchen is done up in a sophisticated brown and black, this wall has a pop of style and drama, thanks to the monochrome retro wall, which makes for a three dimensional look from afar.

Patchwork beauty.

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

This beautiful backsplash adds playfulness to the colors of the wood and the granite counters as well. This makes for a rather homely feel that will suit the mood of the adults as well as the children who spend time in this neat yet colorful space.

Clad in wood.

Cobertura Barra, ASP Arquitetura ASP Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
ASP Arquitetura

ASP Arquitetura
ASP Arquitetura
ASP Arquitetura

The wholesomeness of wood meets the steel finishes of the Nordic school of design to create a simple yet comfortable and uber-stylish statement in this kitchen. The rest of the space has neat black accents, which holds it all together in a defining statement of sorts.

Glass and concrete good looks.

Haus S, Schenker Salvi Weber Schenker Salvi Weber Modern Kitchen
Schenker Salvi Weber

Schenker Salvi Weber
Schenker Salvi Weber
Schenker Salvi Weber

This expansive kitchen is set in one straight line with glass walls lining one side and concrete underfoot. The rest of the space has been done up with glossy white textures and a hint of chrome.

Triple tone statement.

Casa Ilha das Flores, Arq. Leonardo Silva Arq. Leonardo Silva Modern Kitchen
Arq. Leonardo Silva

Arq. Leonardo Silva
Arq. Leonardo Silva
Arq. Leonardo Silva

The black, stone and chrome scheme of this kitchen left us open-mouthed as all the three shades gelled fluidly with each other to create a wonderfully modern and warm statement.

Matte finishes.

Mehrfamilienhaus_H, Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA Modern Kitchen
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA

Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA

This simple kitchen has made good use of its available space by bringing in “easy on the eyes” matte finishes in white to balance the sleek and glossy chrome fittings.

An artistic home for lovers of beauty
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

