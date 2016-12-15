10 modern ideas to clad your kitchen walls

The kitchen is the space where we like everything to be updated so that it moves with time, rather than making us work extra hard to make those age-old designs and appliances work. Well, along with functionality, style is also a major criteria when it comes to adding a modern touch to the kitchen. So join us as we embark on this tour to unravel the latest and modern cladding for your kitchen walls in terms of paint, tiles and textures.
The brightness of this kitchen comes from the white textures that have the backing of ethereal and dreamy blue walls as well as spot lighting in white, which literally lifts the entire scheme. The credit for this stunning kitchen goes to the architects at MADER MARTI ARCHITEKTUR ETH SIA.
The countertops, back splash and table all add to a well-rounded and transparent feel in this rather neat looking kitchen. The lighting that bounces off these surfaces also gives it all a vibrant edge.
The colorful accessories and chairs in this kitchen act as the perfect folly for the understated yet playful good looks of the artistic walls. The lighting brings out the whimsical pattern too.
The tiles in this kitchen add to the smooth sailing style, which unscrews the solid good looks of its black cabinetry. The grain on the tiles also matches the wooden textures of the dining chairs nearby.
While the rest of the kitchen is done up in a sophisticated brown and black, this wall has a pop of style and drama, thanks to the monochrome retro wall, which makes for a three dimensional look from afar.
This beautiful backsplash adds playfulness to the colors of the wood and the granite counters as well. This makes for a rather homely feel that will suit the mood of the adults as well as the children who spend time in this neat yet colorful space.
The wholesomeness of wood meets the steel finishes of the Nordic school of design to create a simple yet comfortable and uber-stylish statement in this kitchen. The rest of the space has neat black accents, which holds it all together in a defining statement of sorts.
This expansive kitchen is set in one straight line with glass walls lining one side and concrete underfoot. The rest of the space has been done up with glossy white textures and a hint of chrome.
The black, stone and chrome scheme of this kitchen left us open-mouthed as all the three shades gelled fluidly with each other to create a wonderfully modern and warm statement.
This simple kitchen has made good use of its available space by bringing in “easy on the eyes” matte finishes in white to balance the sleek and glossy chrome fittings.
