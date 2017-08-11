Your browser is out-of-date.

Decor ideas: 25 tricks to make your home shine!

Sofás en línea clásica., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
Making your home stylish and comfortable is not an easy matter unless you have an eye for detail and a bit of creativity. But fret not, because we have compiled a must-have list that shows you 25 ways in which can add zing to your home! Here you go!

1. Homework is important.

Serie Vintage, Ceramiche Grazia Ceramiche Grazia BathroomDecoration
Ceramiche Grazia

Ceramiche Grazia
Ceramiche Grazia
Ceramiche Grazia

Research well to find the latest trends and classic pieces. Take a cue from this gorgeous bathroom rendered by the stone, paving and concrete experts at Ceramiche Grazia.

2.. Pretty things from holidays.

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doors Doors
Domporte

Domporte
Domporte
Domporte

Chic finds from around the world for a wholesome feel. How about a glass of sand from your last holidays on the beach or a collection of beautiful postcards? 

3. Make the most of technology.

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Study/office
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Mix technology with beauty—think of aesthetic looking speakers and similar elements!

4. Two great pieces every year.

Statement light over staircase Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Statement light over staircase

Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Buy two well-researched and expensive looking pieces a year for your home.

5. Invest sensibly.

Digs daybed Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards Metal Grey bed,metal bed,linen mattress,comfy daybed,industrial bed
Loaf

Digs daybed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Invest in comfortable furniture and timeless pieces.

6. Live and socialze separately.

Open plan living room GK Architects Ltd Living roomCupboards & sideboards
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living room

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Demarcate your socializing and living areas with partitions and furniture.

7. Shop from different places.

Winter Room, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Living room Wood Wood effect
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Shop at various outlets for a well rounded look.

8. Focus on your living room sofa.

Sofás en línea clásica., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

Scale your living room as per the sofa’s size and style.

9. Bring outdoor fabrics in.

Charley Chairs Humblesticks KitchenTables & chairs
Humblesticks

Charley Chairs

Humblesticks
Humblesticks
Humblesticks

Create stain-resistance by using easy to clean outdoor fabrics.

10. Before painting your wall.

Painted Wall in Moscow WALLPAPER by deborah bowness Walls & flooringWallpaper
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

Painted Wall in Moscow

WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

Test a small patch before you paint the entire wall.

11. Avoid too much light.

bedroom Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomLighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

bedroom

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Use dark colors for a cozy feel.

12. Choose colors in natural light.

Kinder- und Jugendmöbel für ein gesundes Raumklima , Allnatura Allnatura Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

Choose your colors as per the natural light available, and see how they look.

13. Fruity decor.

Fruit & vegetables, Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Living roomAccessories & decoration
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Fruit & vegetables

Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Add fruits for natural color and texture. This will also make your surroundings look warm and homely.

14. Ladders for storage.

Berry Lacquer Ladder Orchid
Orchid

Berry Lacquer Ladder

Orchid
Orchid
Orchid

Use ladders to make shelves. This is a great example of combining creativity with a small budget!

15. Unusual is in!

B- Fire 50 round Tulipalo HouseholdLarge appliances
Tulipalo

B- Fire 50 round

Tulipalo
Tulipalo
Tulipalo

Unusual features like a fireplace in the bathroom can go a long way in creating a look that is unique and makes for great conversations as well!

16. Magic of subway tiles.

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Metro 20x10 Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

Timeless tiles like retro or subway look great with stunning floors! Use glossy and larger than life dimensions to make the space look stylish.

17. Fresh and simple bedroom textiles.

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Simple bedding looks luxurious. This is the key for designing your bedroom well so that you have a soothing time there.

18. Timeless white and wood scheme.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomBathtubs & showers
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Combine wood and white for a classic yet contemporary look. This is a look that never goes out of style.

19. Make the rug your focal point.

Riad Rug Luku Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Luku Home

Riad Rug

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

Make the rug the focal point and place your furniture around it. Keep the furniture in spots that will accentuate the various corners of the rug and watch how the room wears a well-designed look.

20. Mismatched chairs look chic.

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue

Mismatched Dining Chairs

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

Mismatched chairs for a kitschy look! This is a memorable look that goes a long way when it comes to whimsical styling of an area.

21. Bright and inviting hallway

Hallway CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Hallway

CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Create a light and welcoming foyer with a soothing color scheme. Create a grand sweeping statement with artworks and rugs as well as a defining piece of furniture.

22. Aesthetic lighting is the key.

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting Iron/Steel Black
homify

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room

homify
homify
homify

Proper lighting is essential for gardens, indoors, and everywhere else! This is the basis of all good design, and one that should not be missed. Contact a lighting expert or lighting designer to do a good job for each of your areas.

23. Dressing rooms and closets need paint.

White walk in wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

White walk in wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Painted closets make for a look that really pops out stylishly. This is especially helpful in a neutral-hued room.

24. Non-working fireplace? Don't worry!

Living room 1st Option Representation Living roomFireplaces & accessories Living room,fireplace,wooden floors
1st Option Representation

Living room

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

Let your mantelpiece do all the talking by adding some pretty curios and vases to it. This will make your fireplace the focal point even if it’s not working.

25. White furniture for a spacious feel.

Tuscany Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets minimalist,gloss,panelled,white
homify

Tuscany Fitted Bedroom Furniture

homify
homify
homify

Using white furniture makes a room look much larger than it actually is, which also gives scale to the space and defines it in a lightweight manner.

Here's another inspiring story - 5 modern living that make the most of the open space.

A country home that's the last word in chic!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

