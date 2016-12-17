These 10 jobs only need to be done once a year.

Not many people like cleaning the house or the furniture, especially if it is furniture that sits outside and has accumulated months worth of dust and grime. But before you start thinking about all the cleaning jobs you still haven't done, we have put together a list of relatively simple tasks, which means that if you are up for it, you can tackle them one by one rather than all at once! This will certainly make life a little easier for you, we promise.
So scroll down and take a look at the bundle of 'small' cleaning challenges that need to be done at least once a year.
Furniture that sits outside in the weather can get wet and dusty, so we recommend that you give it a thorough wipe-down before sitting down to entertain some company. You don't need much, just some soapy water, dust rags, vacuum and maybe even some polish.
As long as the frame gets dusted every week, then you only need to give the frame a thorough clean once a year. But the same principle doesn't work for the window itself, as the window needs to be cleaned quite regularly.
You know what we mean by “main drawer” – that one specific drawer in every house that is used for shoving just about everything inside it. Yes, all the unopened mail, the takeaway menus, the barbie doll heads… all of it.
Take it all out, dump all the contents on the table and throw out what you no longer need!
Light globes get sticky and dusty, and if you have bought the type that don't need to be changed that often, then it is important to grab a rag and wipe them over. The room will look a whole lot brighter.
Considering how much you use the fireplace in winter, then don't you think that in the warmer months it would be a good idea to sweep the fireplace and chimney?
The curtains are probably one of the most important items pieces of furniture and decoration in the house. Let's face it they work hard all day; from blocking out prying eyes to shielding the room from sunlight. Give them a decent wash to show your appreciation.
It is best to call a professional for this one rather than do it yourself. Steam-cleaning the carpets ensures that the dirt and smells from the carpets are removed and your rooms are left feeling fresh.
Just as the carpets need cleaning, so does all upholstered furniture. If the sofas have removable covers then they can be washed or dry cleaned, but in case they don't then it is a good idea to get the carpets and the sofas all done at the same time. Be sure to do this in the warmer months so that everything dries a lot quicker.
As beautiful as falling leaves are to watch in autumn, they also clog the gutters which need to be cleaned out at least once a year. This will ensure that rain flows freely through them rather than the gutters getting clogged up with leaves.
The basement and garage tend to be the places we store unwanted things and tools we are not using. It is a good idea to clean them once a year or we will end up hoarding more and more stuff. You will be amazed at how much space you actually have after you have reorganized your garage or basement.
