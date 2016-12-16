A super-funky industrial style home

The industrial style began to appear in cafes a few years ago and then rapidly spread to the office. And now, the design which was born in Europe, has made its way into urban residences all over the world. This home is in Jakarta, Indonesia and we know you will love it because it is full of innovative ideas. The industrial design is economical as well as practical. The results are bold, lively, full of imaginative surprises and most of all look super-funky.
The signature look of the industrial style is installation pipes and ducts which are generally visible on the ceiling; the design smoothly combines modern elements with the vintage look. The residence we will show you today is an inspiration and we are sure you will get a few ideas of your own just by browsing through this article.
Come and take a look!
As you enter this house you immediately notice the balance between objects and the design in this living room. From the concrete walls, to the polished floors, to the neutral colored furniture—the room is comprised of raw building materials, wood and some greenery which makes for a very relaxed atmosphere.
The dining room is open-plan and with a wonderful blend of wood and metal, we can see exactly why the industrial style suits this home. The shelves are open and non restricted, whilst the dining room table and chairs are eclectic and interesting.
The kitchen is another highlight in this house. There is a variety of industrial designs which stand out and make the room funky and modern. From the exposed pipes, the island bench in the middle of the kitchen, to the stainless steel appliances and the wooden beams—the space is practical and stylish, accommodating the various needs of the owners of this home.
The kitchen is fresh and vibrant with the white tiled back splash which stands out amidst the colorful utensils and crockery. The metal and wood shelf above the preparation area are typical of this urban style in which the aim is to make things practical and within reach.
The industrial look is great for open plan homes because it gives the appearance of being unrestricted in a very large open space. There is no clutter whatsoever and yet everything is exposed. This is just one of the charms of this smart design!
You will love the look of this seriously stylish home!
After passing the white-walled hallway between the dining room and the kitchen, we find the bedroom. Simple, warm and open. Once again, neutral colors are used to create a space that is large and open. Not a lot of furniture populates the room and the space is minimalist and tranquil.