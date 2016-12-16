A super-funky industrial style home

The industrial style began to appear in cafes a few years ago and then rapidly spread to the office. And now, the design which was born in Europe, has made its way into urban residences all over the world. This home is in Jakarta, Indonesia and we know you will love it because it is full of innovative ideas. The industrial design is economical as well as practical. The results are bold, lively, full of imaginative surprises and most of all look super-funky.

The signature look of the industrial style is installation pipes and ducts which are generally visible on the ceiling; the design smoothly combines modern elements with the vintage look. The residence we will show you today is an inspiration and we are sure you will get a few ideas of your own just by browsing through this article.

Come and take a look!