Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A fashionable apartment of 1000 ft²

Justwords Justwords
一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
Loading admin actions …

Though it might seem that a floor area of 1000 ft² is not much, you will be surprised at how this trendy apartment makes good use of it. Rendered by the interior decorators and designers at Thinking Design, the home features soft and soothing hues, brilliant storage solutions, and stylish lights for a beautiful living experience. Provisions have been made to cater to all urban needs, and that too with taste. The bedrooms are minimalist and exactly what a compact apartment should have.

Open plan living.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style dining room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

By merging the living, dining and kitchen spaces in a linear fashion, the apartment utilizes an open plan layout for a spacious and airy ambiance. Soft pastel hues enhance the brightness here, while modern furnishing promises practicality and comfort.

Bright and soothing living.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Large glass doors leading to a sunny balcony help the living area stay naturally illuminated during daytime. Soothing cove lights accentuate the ruggedness of the brick-finish walls, and the sleek home theater adds trendiness without cluttering the space.

Plenty of coziness.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The white sofa in the living space is very plush and offers comfortable seating under a stylish light. Colorful cushions add spice to the setting, while sheer curtains make for a dreamy atmosphere.

Classy and rustic.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The brick-finish wall in the entryway adds a dash of rustic charm to this contemporary home, while the black and white pictures adorning it look classy.

Unique storage.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The storage unit in the living area takes up almost an entire wall and is a very fashionable affair with shelves going up and down playfully. This sleek white and beige unit holds books, DVDs, office materials, family photos and more. A cute white stool with red seat lets you work here as well, while the shelves jazz up a plain wall nicely.

Fun time for the pet.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Note how the quirky shelves to the left of the storage unit revolve around a bamboo pole for a unique designer touch. Naturally, the pet cat finds this arrangement a lot of fun and good for exercising as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Inviting dining.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style dining room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Equipped with stylish furniture and softly glowing black lamps, the dining space looks welcoming and serene. A guitar stands by in case you are in the mood for some music. The small but neat kitchen lies just beyond the dining area and is fitted with all modern appliances.

Pretty bedroom.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style bedroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

With a pastel blue wall behind the sleek wooden bed and a lovely artwork on it, the bedroom looks simple yet charming. Sheer drapes and cozy bedding offer oodles of comfort here.

Minimalism rules.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style bedroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Stripes dominate the elegant and minimal wooden bed in this sparsely furnished bedroom for visual interest. The wooden floor exudes warmth, while in-built closets on the right provide ample storage space. Soft and light curtains along with a pretty little lamp make this room a haven of peace.

Check out another home tour for more ideas - A beautiful home with lots of charm.

Renovation: a 50s style house made fashionable again
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks