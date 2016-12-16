A fashionable apartment of 1000 ft²

Though it might seem that a floor area of 1000 ft² is not much, you will be surprised at how this trendy apartment makes good use of it. Rendered by the interior decorators and designers at Thinking Design, the home features soft and soothing hues, brilliant storage solutions, and stylish lights for a beautiful living experience. Provisions have been made to cater to all urban needs, and that too with taste. The bedrooms are minimalist and exactly what a compact apartment should have.
By merging the living, dining and kitchen spaces in a linear fashion, the apartment utilizes an open plan layout for a spacious and airy ambiance. Soft pastel hues enhance the brightness here, while modern furnishing promises practicality and comfort.
Large glass doors leading to a sunny balcony help the living area stay naturally illuminated during daytime. Soothing cove lights accentuate the ruggedness of the brick-finish walls, and the sleek home theater adds trendiness without cluttering the space.
The white sofa in the living space is very plush and offers comfortable seating under a stylish light. Colorful cushions add spice to the setting, while sheer curtains make for a dreamy atmosphere.
The brick-finish wall in the entryway adds a dash of rustic charm to this contemporary home, while the black and white pictures adorning it look classy.
The storage unit in the living area takes up almost an entire wall and is a very fashionable affair with shelves going up and down playfully. This sleek white and beige unit holds books, DVDs, office materials, family photos and more. A cute white stool with red seat lets you work here as well, while the shelves jazz up a plain wall nicely.
Note how the quirky shelves to the left of the storage unit revolve around a bamboo pole for a unique designer touch. Naturally, the pet cat finds this arrangement a lot of fun and good for exercising as well.
Equipped with stylish furniture and softly glowing black lamps, the dining space looks welcoming and serene. A guitar stands by in case you are in the mood for some music. The small but neat kitchen lies just beyond the dining area and is fitted with all modern appliances.
With a pastel blue wall behind the sleek wooden bed and a lovely artwork on it, the bedroom looks simple yet charming. Sheer drapes and cozy bedding offer oodles of comfort here.
Stripes dominate the elegant and minimal wooden bed in this sparsely furnished bedroom for visual interest. The wooden floor exudes warmth, while in-built closets on the right provide ample storage space. Soft and light curtains along with a pretty little lamp make this room a haven of peace.
