A neat, bright and trendy remodel

Justwords Justwords
수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Living room
This Korean apartment was a dull and gloomy affair before the current owners considered remodeling it. Since the young couple had a young child, they wanted a home which is neat, minimalist, bright and spacious. The interior designers at Yuno Design were approached for this project, and they accomplished the task beautifully. By introducing bright and light colors, trendy furniture, sleek designs and modern lighting, the apartment looks dramatically different now. Read on to know more. 

Before: dull entrance.

수완진 아리채3차 Before, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

Previously, the entry way was a boring affair that made no positive impact and needed fresh paint as well. Lighting was insufficient too.

After: bright and modern.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The sleek gray and glass sliding door has now been installed before the main entrance door, to enhance insulation and keep outside noises away. The space on the right is now a cloakroom of sorts, where shoes, coats, hats and umbrellas can be organized. With elegant gray tiles on the floor, bright white walls and powerful lights, the entry way looks inviting and happy.

Before: gloomy kitchen.

수완진 아리채3차 Before, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Modern Kitchen
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The kitchen looked extremely depressing and dark, and was hardly suitable for cooking. The dated chandelier didn’t improve matters here.

After: clean and refreshing.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Living room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The common areas of the apartment now look sparkling clean and bright, thanks to the creamy white walls, sleek furniture and minimalist decor. Modern recessed lights on the ceiling flood the interiors with brightness.

Before: unwelcoming.

수완진 아리채3차 Before, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Modern Living Room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

Besides the kitchen, the dining and living areas were engulfed in gloom. Despite wall to wall glass doors leading to an airy balcony, the interiors seemed uninviting.

After: gorgeous.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Kitchen
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The gleaming white kitchen with its fashionable and smooth cabinets and counters looks perfect for whipping up tasty meals. The neat white tiles on the backsplash resemble bricks and add character to the space, while trendy lights add a dash of color. In-built cupboards on the right provide additional storage space.

After: lofty living.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Living room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The double height living area looks airy, bright and very modern, somewhat like European studio apartments. The lavish black sofa and striped rug add color to the white environment, creating a cozy setting for relaxation and entertainment.

Before: claustrophobic attic.

수완진 아리채3차 Before, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Modern Kid's Room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

Lack of adequate lighting made the attic a depressing and scary space before. But the array of glass windows on one side lent it immense potential to become something better.

After: child’s play.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Nursery/kid’s room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

Soft colors and bright lights have now transformed the dreary attic into the child’s playroom. A large table with orange legs, the white and gray rug, and books add color and spice to the smooth surfaces here.

After: adorable and cozy.

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인 유노디자인 Nursery/kid’s room
유노디자인

유노디자인
유노디자인
유노디자인

The attic also accommodates a sleep and relaxation area for the child, which has been done up in soft pastel hues. The brightly patterned circular rug and wall decor pieces add color and spunk here. We also love the chirpy yellow pendant lamp and cute toys!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

