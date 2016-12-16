A neat, bright and trendy remodel

This Korean apartment was a dull and gloomy affair before the current owners considered remodeling it. Since the young couple had a young child, they wanted a home which is neat, minimalist, bright and spacious. The interior designers at Yuno Design were approached for this project, and they accomplished the task beautifully. By introducing bright and light colors, trendy furniture, sleek designs and modern lighting, the apartment looks dramatically different now. Read on to know more.
Previously, the entry way was a boring affair that made no positive impact and needed fresh paint as well. Lighting was insufficient too.
The sleek gray and glass sliding door has now been installed before the main entrance door, to enhance insulation and keep outside noises away. The space on the right is now a cloakroom of sorts, where shoes, coats, hats and umbrellas can be organized. With elegant gray tiles on the floor, bright white walls and powerful lights, the entry way looks inviting and happy.
The kitchen looked extremely depressing and dark, and was hardly suitable for cooking. The dated chandelier didn’t improve matters here.
The common areas of the apartment now look sparkling clean and bright, thanks to the creamy white walls, sleek furniture and minimalist decor. Modern recessed lights on the ceiling flood the interiors with brightness.
Besides the kitchen, the dining and living areas were engulfed in gloom. Despite wall to wall glass doors leading to an airy balcony, the interiors seemed uninviting.
The gleaming white kitchen with its fashionable and smooth cabinets and counters looks perfect for whipping up tasty meals. The neat white tiles on the backsplash resemble bricks and add character to the space, while trendy lights add a dash of color. In-built cupboards on the right provide additional storage space.
The double height living area looks airy, bright and very modern, somewhat like European studio apartments. The lavish black sofa and striped rug add color to the white environment, creating a cozy setting for relaxation and entertainment.
Lack of adequate lighting made the attic a depressing and scary space before. But the array of glass windows on one side lent it immense potential to become something better.
Soft colors and bright lights have now transformed the dreary attic into the child’s playroom. A large table with orange legs, the white and gray rug, and books add color and spice to the smooth surfaces here.
The attic also accommodates a sleep and relaxation area for the child, which has been done up in soft pastel hues. The brightly patterned circular rug and wall decor pieces add color and spunk here. We also love the chirpy yellow pendant lamp and cute toys!
