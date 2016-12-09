The perfect kitchen design based on your zodiac sign

The stars can tell a lot about a person's life and many people take this to heart. We look to the stars and the zodiac for information and insight into our relationships, love life, and even for career advice. So why not use this same idea to help you design your home?
Below are the perfect kitchen designs that match your zodiac sign and how you can incorporate your personality into your style. If you need a way to balance all parts of your life, including your home, then you've come to the right place! The kitchen is the heart of the home, so treat it like your own heart and give it the care and attention it needs to become one of your favorite rooms in the house!
Aries are always ones that see a problem and tackle it, so if they have a small kitchen that needs to fulfill their needs they will do so in the best way. No matter how small the kitchen is, there is always space for all of the essentials. Take this tiny kitchen that has enough space for a full size fridge, a stove, a microwave, and even a small breakfast bar. This space is both creative, with bright yellow all around the space, and completely functional despite the small space it has to work with.
Taurus has the type of personality that is very practical and efficient which makes a great kitchen planner! Everything in the kitchen must have a purpose, but that doesn't mean it lacks style. Take this kitchen that is both beautiful, with Scandinavian influences, as well as practical. There is a board leaned up against the wall that you can jot down notes for the week as well as a lamp to brightly illuminate it. The sleek white cabinets allow just a little bit of wood to shine through for a little warmth, but ultimately this kitchen is ready to tackle anything.
To be a Gemini means that you are unpredictable and imaginative. You have your ups and your downs, but you are always very generous with those around you. This is very reflective in your kitchen, as well, where you have the functionality of what you need with some playful elements thrown in. This kitchen, for example, features a purple mosaic as a backsplash along with a fun dog statue on the small island. It is playful and yet still functional, this duality makes you a generous person which can be seen in your kitchen when you make a meal for your friends and family.
Cancer is all about the domestic and traditional values of the home. Everything has a fundamental meaning to you and you tend to take on the side of conservatism. This is reflected in your kitchen by heavy influences of wood and darker appliances, which are also good for masking the appearance of dirt. You have plenty of storage in your kitchen, enough for all of your pots and pans, and plates to feed your family. The breakfast bench here is also characteristic of Cancer personalities to encourage conversations among your friends and family.
Leos are natural born leaders and are very vocal about their opinions. This means that their kitchen is going to reflect their bold personality and will truly make a statement in their home. This all black kitchen is a great example of what a Leo would have in their kitchen. Black cabinets and black countertops with just a touch of stainless steel in the handles to match the kitchen appliances, really stands out against the white backplash and walls. Black is bold and bold is Leo, and this kitchen perfectly encapsulates that idea.
Virgo is the personality that is full of charm and are easygoing. They are the ones with the crazy stories and have an intuition like no other. It's no wonder why the kitchen for them is a bit bright and playful but also practical. This incredible reddish-pink mosaic backsplash adds a beautiful wow factor to this kitchen and strongly contrasts the black counters and white cabinets, which are more traditional in a sense. Virgo's want their personalities to shine but also want to be liked by others and are willing to work together to come to a solution.
Libras are the rational and stable ones in the group. They love practical features that are going to be a good value for their money and do all the things they want it to do. They want to surround themselves with harmony and beauty, which shows in their kitchens, especially in the details. This kitchen features a gorgeous black granite countertop, which are great to hide the dirt and stand out in this bright space. The super sleek cabinets bring this space into the modern age while also providing ample storage space for this kitchen.
Scorpios are often misunderstood and can definitely turn on a dime, but that isn't a bad thing! They are fun, unpredictable, and are super confident. This features will show throughout the kitchen in the form of bright and crazy designs. Just take a look at this super colorful and creative tile backsplash, every single one is different and yet it works together so well. And then we can move on to the red light that is emanating from underneath the cabinets and give off a strong glow, even making the cabinets look pink! If that isn't beautiful and out of this world, then we don't know what is!
The zodiac sign of Sagittarius has a reputation for being very intense but also very loyal. They need to channel their energy to get things done and they like to get them done rather quickly. Well, look no further than this bright yellow and white kitchen! The yellow speaks to the intensity of this zodiac sign while the white cabinets and breakfast bar adhere to a truer kitchen form. The kitchen is organized in the perfect triangle to provide the most efficiency while also being quite cheerful to look at.
Capricorns are highly intelligent and prefer things to follow organization and order. They achieve their goals in a systematic way and are very good planners. This means that their kitchen must be organized to a T and provide them with the maximum amount of stability so they can achieve their goal of making a great meal and feel comfortable. This spectacular blue kitchen is organized so beautifully and even allows for a small breakfast bar for two without getting in the way of the counters. The blue is a delightful addition to the space but nothing about this space is impractical!
The artists of the bunch are from the zodiac symbol Aquarius and can be quite poetic and a bit eccentric. They love to show their personalities in their work and share them with their good friends. This kitchen is a great expression of the heart of an Aquarian with the bold yellow and incredible backsplash tiles that features a number of different patterns and designs. Even the appliances are bright and artistic, such as the cylindrical range hood and the orange tea kettle. Aquarians are out there but always want to strive for the best and helps those around them!
The last of our zodiacs is Pisces who are unassumingly very well read. They are honest and like to keep a low profile but are passionate about their friends and family. This kitchen reveals the passion inside a Pisces through the red pieces throughout the space while the rest of the kitchen is rather low key and blends in. This doesn't mean that it goes ignored, it is just a bit more humble and reserved, just like the trustworthy characteristics of this zodiac.