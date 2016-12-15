Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating your home with festive lights!

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomLighting
December is officially the most exciting time of the year because it is Christmas time! You will have to agree that selecting Christmas decorations and lighting is pretty exciting, and this article is intended to give you some more exciting ideas on using Christmas lights to decorate your home. 

Of course you want to keep things stylish, so finding the right Christmas lights and decorations requires a bit of time and planning. No one wants the holidays to be stressful, so let's treat it as a bit of fun. 

We promise you will enjoy what you see. 

1. The transparent tree lights.

CHRISTMAS🎄DECORATIONS BY🎄SOLAR LIGHTING, SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! Garden Lighting Iron/Steel White
Nothing makes more of a statement than having a large Christmas tree just outside your home. But not all of us are fortunate enough to have a pine tree growing outside our window, so this design keeps things pretty simple and adds a dose of Christmas spirit to the outside of your home. 

2. Natural wool Christmas bells.

Garland string lights Ekaterina Galera BedroomLighting Wool Red
This stunning Christmas bell garland is hand made. Each bud is attached to the wreath with a lace made of felted wool. There is a LED light inside each bell which works on battery power. It is suitable for indoor use. What a wonderful addition to any living room

3. Use different colors.

Garland string lights Ekaterina Galera Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored lamp decoration Christmas Christmas gift felted wool with garland hanging lamp decor for children bedroom cozy interior design eco-friendly eco-durable
You can use all types of hanging lights in your home and this is just one example. The more color the better. From bells, to angels, to all sorts of lights—nothings spells out warmth than a garland of pretty lights. 

4.. Classic decorations

Commercial Christmas Styling Bhavin Taylor Design Commercial spaces Office buildings
We can't go past the Christmas wreath. Put one in every room and scatter some inexpensive LED lights around it for extra effect. 

5. Candles.

Christmas time, 3L, Arquitectura e Remodelação de Interiores, Lda 3L, Arquitectura e Remodelação de Interiores, Lda Modern Living Room
Bringing the Christmas mood into your home is not difficult, especially if you have some pretty candles on hand. You might like to use candles in glass or stand-alone ones, either way, they are all pretty spectacular next to a glowing Christmas tree. 

6. Be artistic!

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomLighting
There are so many different types of Christmas trees to choose from these days, that you don't always have to buy the pine needled one and make a mess in your home. A simple design like this keeps things stylish whilst providing your room with a generous amount of romantic light. This design is perfect for a bedroom or a hallway—you will love walking past it every time. 

If you want more ideas on how to fill your home with energy and color, you will want to see this!

5 brilliant before and after facades
What are your favorite Christmas decorations?

