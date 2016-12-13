Your browser is out-of-date.

Patio ideas on a budget

Justwords Justwords
homify Scandinavian style garden
Come and find yourself some patio renovation inspiration, thanks to these budget ideas. The patio is a space that you should do up with a welcoming vibe and plenty of panache. Check out how you can go about this task without breaking the bank!

​Mark with material.

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern Terrace
Scènes d'extérieur




Scènes d'extérieur

Create specific demarcated areas with different kinds of material like rattan furniture, wooden decks and stone tiles with green grass. This will promote ease of movement and a less chaotic design too

​Install timeless pieces.

Villa Amanda, Acapulco, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
MAAD arquitectura y diseño




MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Often, the tried and tested pieces are the best when it comes to style and function together. So pick these for easy maintenance and looks as they never go out of style.

​A wooden trellis.

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern Terrace
Scènes d'extérieur




Scènes d'extérieur

A wooden trellis is a no-fuss addition that guarantees privacy and plenty of greenery even in the vertical quarters, which is especially helpful if you have a small and narrow space.

​Rework the old.

DISEÑO Y RECUPERACIÓN DE UN JARDÍN EN MÉXICO, Arquitectos M253 Arquitectos M253 Modern Terrace
Arquitectos M253




Arquitectos M253

Use recycled and re-purposed material to fashion walls, trellis, pergolas and pieces like this dining set for your patio.

​Pretty pergola.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store





That point brings us straight to the pergola, which is a must have in any patio, worth its designer salt. Give this pergola the right position and have plenty of seating underneath for a modern, warm and cozy look.

​Flaunt the pergola.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify
homify



homify

Make sure that you do up your pergola with elements like drapes and fairy lights to make it shine and give a welcoming look.

​Say it with flowers.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de



Pflanzenfreude.de

You can never have too many of these. So ensure that you place lots of flower pots and create beds where you can, so that you are always surrounded with a colorful floral beauty.

​Use color!

Gruppi pranzo, La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo Garden Furniture
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo



La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

Give your existing outdoor furniture a colorful nudge by painting it in vibrant shades to bring out the beauty of the natural elements around it and also to create a talking point of sorts.

​Chart a course.

大阪府松原市の邸宅, 杉田造園 株式会社 杉田造園 株式会社 Asian style garden Stone
杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社



杉田造園 株式会社

Use material like wood and stones to create a definite path with a meandering quality, which highlights the corners of your patio as well.

​A vertical garden.

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Patios & Decks Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências



Expace - espaços e experiências

Create a vertical garden like this one by suspending potted plants on a close knit and sturdy trellis so that you make use of every sliver of space on your patio.

​Combine materials.

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern Terrace
Scènes d'extérieur




Scènes d'extérieur

Use wood and stone for a contrast of materials so that you are able to create a unique statement in your space.

Create micro gardens.

Cataluña, Barcelona, Sant Quirze del Valles, abpaisajismo abpaisajismo Patios & Decks
abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo



abpaisajismo

If you have small corners that you are unsure about, then these are perfect sites for such micro gardens built with succulents, creepers and lots of stones.

Place a bench.

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope



Yorkshire Gardens

You can place a bench in your patio so that you have some cozy seating, which makes for a warmer and welcoming look.

​Layer away.

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope



Yorkshire Gardens

You can use layers so that you have a tiered look, which further makes any space look larger. This also adds a stylish edge to the patio. Here is another article that might interest you - 10 Errors To Avoid In Interior Decoration!

An incredible family home
We are pretty impressed with this selection for a low budget patio. Which one would you adapt to your home? 

