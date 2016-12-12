8 ways to use narrow spaces in your home

Your home is a space that grows as you grow at ease in it. Usually, when you have lived in a home or when you have designed the structure, you are aware of its strengths and weaknesses as well as the hidden nooks and corners. While you may not be able to visualize these corners or slim spaces to turn them into functional and well-designed corners, you can always take some expert advice. So follow our eight pictures to find out how you can make the best use of this space!
This tiny area wedged in between the main rooms of the home and the terrace seemed like a vacant spot, which could not accommodate anything concrete. Yet, here we are looking at a lovely dining room with the windows on one side and a simple stretch for the rest of the space! Come and enjoy a cozy and intimate meal with your family.
This narrow space has been transformed into a head turner, thanks to the textured wall of art in a bright yet solid shade, along with the mirror to reflect the same. Play with larger-than-life dimensions to ensure that the walls are completely clad on either side. This will ensure that there is a look of luxurious and expansive style as you walk into this area!
You can install wooden shelves like these and prop a chair against such a wall in order to turn a narrow unused corridor into a study. Layer it with rows of soothing lights and let yourself sink into this relaxed nook for hours of creativity and fun, as you tap away at your computer or settle down with a book.
If you have a small space like this, then the ideal use would be a neat library. You can build a floor to ceiling bookcase or book shelf on one end and watch the compliments flow. You might want to keep a beanbag or chair handy for some quality reading time.
You can install a window at a height like these home owners have so that you have plenty of light streaming into the space even as the fixture gives you a sense of height. Light will always open up spaces.
The use of vertical lines like these slim planks can make the space look taller and larger than it actually is. Resort to such tactics to make your narrow space look tall and lofty.
You can use benches and other lightweight furniture to make a space look larger, without cluttering it with chair backs and other such elements.
homify tip: keep the furniture close to the walls for an open and spacious look.
Use a ladder and build a mezzanine bunk bed area like this to make use of the smallest of spaces for a warm and charming look. For more ideas, take a look at another article - 7 Secrets of a Clean House!