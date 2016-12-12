Your browser is out-of-date.

16 inspiring glass shower stalls for your bathroom

Justwords Justwords
Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
The bathroom is a space where we all look for luxury. This is the space where we get some precious “me” time and we like to combine style and convenience of functions so that we do not end up rushing through the time we spend here. Come and have a look at these 16 inspiring glass shower stalls or cubicles to get one of your own where you can enjoy soothing and luxurious showers!

​Minimal yet solid.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

This minimal framework also shows off a solid side with its heavy chrome bearings to hold the glass sheets in place.

​Show stopper.

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

This showstopper of a shower stall has been built along the center of the bathroom with mirrors behind to reflect acres of glossy good looks.

​Seamless rendition.

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

This impressive glass stall is almost invisible to the naked eye - such is its seamless design and effortless display of modern styling.

​Colorful lights.

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern Bathroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

The designers have installed colorful lights in their shower stall with its frosted glass detailing for an interesting and vibrant look.

​Textured Wall.

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern Bathroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The curved wall of the shower stall has a brilliant and natural texture that adds personality to this neutral space.

​Contemporary touches.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

The egg shaped bathtub and the neat shower stall with minimal brackets makes this a sleek and contemporary stone-tiled space.

​Dramatic mood lighting.

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Up the drama quotient with well-planned mood lighting in a white and wooden space like this one.

​Extra points for privacy.

homify Modern Bathroom Ceramic Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The frosted glass sheets and the mirrors attached on one side give plenty of privacy to the people inside.

​Hidden from plain sight.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Wood White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This shower stall is placed in a cozy nook on the other side of the trendy patterned wall.

​Floating walls.

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern Bathroom Ceramic White
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

The walls have been designed in such a way that they can enclose the WC unit or the shower as per the whim of the user.

​Industrial chic.

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

This bathroom spells industrial chic with the glass sheets hanging from rods and the heavy iron brackets in a criss-cross on one side.

​Snug in a corner.

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist style bathroom
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

This bathroom has been set in a charming corner in this beautiful stone space with golden lighting.

​Going gray.

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

The designers decided to act on the 50 shades of gray with the veined marble and textured look in this shower stall.

​A vibrant dose.

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

The colors on the tiles within this diagonally placed shower stall have a vibrant and fun quality in this space! This is also perfect for small spaces.

​Modern yet rustic.

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern Bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

The stone tiles and textures of the walls of this shower corner make it a modern one with a rustic edge. This is the perfect space for a calming shower

​Artistic appeal.

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Blossomvale

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

This bathroom has a shower stall framed by heavy black iron fittings, which gives it all a charming and classic edge. For those who are in love with framed art, this would be the perfect shower stall! Here is a list of ideas that might inspire you - 10 cleaning mistakes that you should avoid!

