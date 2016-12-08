7 design mistakes that make your home feel small

If you live in a small home or have rooms in your house that don't seem to have enough room, you are probably struggling with how to fit the things you want and need into them. However, if you try to fit too much into a small space it can feel really cramped and smaller than it actually is. Even if you carefully plan your furniture and how you arrange everything in your space, it can still come out looking small and crowded just by adding small things, like books or appliances.

Below are seven common design mistakes that make your space feel small. By doing the opposite of these, you will find new and creative ways to make your home feel cozy and have all the necessities, all without creating a crowded and cluttered space.