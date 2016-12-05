Decorating for Christmas but without the kitsch!

It might be December and the shops might be full of useless things that claim to embody the spirit of the season, but here at homify, all we want for Christmas is you, to be happy that your home looks as amazing as possible. There is no strict mandate in place that suggests we all HAVE to decorate with tacky, low-end decorations and gaudy colors, so if you fancy trying your hand at some far more stylish but still just as festive, we have some perfect ideas for you, right here! Just remember one thing; keep your fireplace clear. We don't want a certain someone in a red suit complaining that your interior designer-style touches meant he couldn't get down it to leave your presents!
Simple and elegant, that's the order of the day here, so we think that a real tree, a shade shorter than the room it will be going into, with white fairy lights and nothing else will do very nicely. If you need a little something extra, a tree topper will be just fine. So chic.
The trend for natural or wooden ornaments is really taking off this year, so if you can't live without a bauble or two, look for some along these lines. Online handmade craft sites are great for getting personalised ones too!
Step away from the gaudy foil! It's all about brown paper, velvet ribbon, cinnamon sticks and other little details now! Your paper should be neutral so that your finishing touches really stand out, but we love the idea of stamping brown paper to create your own design too!
Small hessian or burlap gift bags are a great way to give a present and there is a double bonus! Once the present has been revealed, the bag can be used to protect delicate garden flowers from frost. If you know any gardeners, this is definitely the right choice for them!
Again, think plain and elegant, with a hint of extra thought. We like using dried orange slices, that you simply thread onto the tag chord, as they smell divine!
If it's bright red, made from velour or trimmed with faux fur, it's a no! A classy Christmas relies on pared back, considered decor, not a host of tacky mass-produced pieces! Buy stockings that you'll love for years, or better still, grab the sewing machine and whip some up!
Again, for an elegant Christmas, try to stick to muted tones, white bulbs and just enough length with your garlands. The urge to deck the halls with loads of multicolored bulbs that flash and play a tune can be hard to resist, but we know you have better taste than that!
Why not go out for a lovely winter walk and see what interesting bits and bobs you can find to craft a stunning centerpiece from? We actually don't think you'll need much more than some white church candles and pinecones, but you mind find something awesome too!
It simple isn't Christmas, without crackers, but there are so many offerings out there now that you'll be spoiled for choice. Look for some that go with your wider color scheme and have the best selection of gifts inside, then hope and pray that you don't end up wit the worst joke or silliest hat!
How you choose to decorate your table for Christmas dinner is totally up to you, but don't forget a few essentials! Napkins, wine glasses, cheese forks and fresh flowers all make sure that you don't need to keep getting up and down and that your setting is magnificent. All that's left to do is eat, drink and be merry!
