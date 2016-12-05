Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating for Christmas but without the kitsch!

Woodland Christmas, Kate Sproston Design Kate Sproston Design HouseholdHomewares
It might be December and the shops might be full of useless things that claim to embody the spirit of the season, but here at homify, all we want for Christmas is you, to be happy that your home looks as amazing as possible. There is no strict mandate in place that suggests we all HAVE to decorate with tacky, low-end decorations and gaudy colors, so if you fancy trying your hand at some far more stylish but still just as festive, we have some perfect ideas for you, right here! Just remember one thing; keep your fireplace clear. We don't want a certain someone in a red suit complaining that your interior designer-style touches meant he couldn't get down it to leave your presents! 

The tree.

Room Set with the Christmas Tree and Blue Sofa Vanessa Rhodes Interiors Living room
Simple and elegant, that's the order of the day here, so we think that a real tree, a shade shorter than the room it will be going into, with white fairy lights and nothing else will do very nicely. If you need a little something extra, a tree topper will be just fine. So chic.

Amazing ornaments.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
The trend for natural or wooden ornaments is really taking off this year, so if you can't live without a bauble or two, look for some along these lines. Online handmade craft sites are great for getting personalised ones too!

Gorgeous gift wrap.

Sophie Allport Starry Night Collection homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Blue christmas,festive,winter,blue,grey,stars,star,entertaining,accessory,accessories,home,table,runner,wrapping,wrap,gift,festive,winter,blue,grey,stars,star,entertaining,accessory,accessories,home,table,runner,wrapping,wrap,gift
Sophie Allport Starry Night Collection

Step away from the gaudy foil! It's all about brown paper, velvet ribbon, cinnamon sticks and other little details now! Your paper should be neutral so that your finishing touches really stand out, but we love the idea of stamping brown paper to create your own design too!

Perfect gift bags.

Christmas special edition by Kiio Candels!, KiiO Candles KiiO Candles
Small hessian or burlap gift bags are a great way to give a present and there is a double bonus! Once the present has been revealed, the bag can be used to protect delicate garden flowers from frost. If you know any gardeners, this is definitely the right choice for them!

Stylish tags.

Liebevoll Verpacken, Herz-Buffet Herz-Buffet Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
Again, think plain and elegant, with a hint of extra thought. We like using dried orange slices, that you simply thread onto the tag chord, as they smell divine!

Understated stockings.

Mistletoe Embroidered Christmas Stockings Kate Sproston Design HouseholdTextiles
Mistletoe Embroidered Christmas Stockings

If it's bright red, made from velour or trimmed with faux fur, it's a no! A classy Christmas relies on pared back, considered decor, not a host of tacky mass-produced pieces! Buy stockings that you'll love for years, or better still, grab the sewing machine and whip some up!

Creative garlands.

Garland string lights Ekaterina Galera Living roomAccessories & decoration Wool Grey lamp decoration Christmas Christmas gift felted wool with garland hanging lamp decor for children bedroom cozy interior design eco-friendly eco-durable
Garland string lights

Again, for an elegant Christmas, try to stick to muted tones, white bulbs and just enough length with your garlands. The urge to deck the halls with loads of multicolored bulbs that flash and play a tune can be hard to resist, but we know you have better taste than that!

Classic table centerpieces.

Das Zuhause im Weihnachts-Look, diewohnblogger diewohnblogger Living roomAccessories & decoration
Why not go out for a lovely winter walk and see what interesting bits and bobs you can find to craft a stunning centerpiece from? We actually don't think you'll need much more than some white church candles and pinecones, but you mind find something awesome too!

Crackers with a flourish.

Woodland Reusable Christmas Crackers Kate Sproston Design HouseholdHomewares
Woodland Reusable Christmas Crackers

It simple isn't Christmas, without crackers, but there are so many offerings out there now that you'll be spoiled for choice. Look for some that go with your wider color scheme and have the best selection of gifts inside, then hope and pray that you don't end up wit the worst joke or silliest hat!

A well dressed table.

Christmas Dinner table Nicole Phillips England KitchenAccessories & textiles
Christmas Dinner table

How you choose to decorate your table for Christmas dinner is totally up to you, but don't forget a few essentials! Napkins, wine glasses, cheese forks and fresh flowers all make sure that you don't need to keep getting up and down and that your setting is magnificent. All that's left to do is eat, drink and be merry!

For a little extra festive inspiration, take a look at this article: 20 modern Christmas tree alternatives to put the fa la laaa in your festive decorating.

Are you planning a fabulous and elegant Christmas?

