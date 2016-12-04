20 modern Christmas tree alternatives

Well… it is officially the season for love and understanding, so merry Christmas everyone! If you're still not quite in the spirit, let us help you by suggesting some amazing modern alternatives to the good old Christmas tree. Forget shedding pine needles and trying to clamber down from the loft with a huge boxed tree in your hands, as all of these ideas are easy to put up, need no maintenance and all have the interior designer seal of approval, so you know you'll be in style too! If you're ready to feel a little less like the Grinch and a whole lot more jolly, let's take a look!