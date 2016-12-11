7 lighting mistakes you're probably making

We promise that we aren't pointing fingers here, but when it comes to lighting, there are a few common mistakes that we all seem to be making that with a few quick installations could be avoided! We have to thank all the amazing interior designers out there that have brought these faux pas to our attention, as without them, we would all be left stumbling about in the dark! Take a look at what we think are the top seven most common lighting errors and see how many you are making, then decide which to tackle first! We promise that none of these are hard to fix and they'll all make great weekend DIY projects for these colder winter months!
Your main light is great and serves a purpose, but don't forget to add extra lighting options, for when you want a different mood. We think that lamps are a quick and easy, but still genius, solution that work in any space, from a living room, through to a walk-in wardrobe, as seen here.
Naturally, you want your overhead lighting to actually illuminate a room, but not to the point where you feel blinded by it when you flick the switch! A simple solution is to choose bulbs that have a lower output and while you're at it, choose LED versions that are super energy efficient.
We just mentioned using bulbs that are more energy efficient and we think it's worth reiterating the point! Not only will greener bulbs help you to do your bit for the environment, they will also have a huge impact on your energy bills too. That's got to be worth considering, right?
Spotlights and other recessed varieties look sleek and modern, but have too many and your ceilings will start to look like Swiss cheese! Only install recessed lighting where you need it and add extra brightness with lamps and task lighting. Trust us, your ceilings will thank you for it!
Far from being out of style, dimmer switches are a quick and easy way to always be able to create the right mood. When you want your main light on, but fancy a cozier, warmer atmosphere, you can simply dim it a little and get the look you're after, without having to drag all your candles out!
When you move into a house, you might find that perfunctory items, such as plug sockets and light switches, aren't where you want them to be. It's worth taking the time to move them to more accessible locations, otherwise you'll find yourself stumbling around looking for them. Don't forget to not put light switches behind doors as this makes them impossible to reach!
While your wardrobe might not be a room, it still needs to be well lit, so you can find exactly what you are looking for without it becoming a huge drama! This is also a tip that will preserve home harmony, as when you're the first one up in the morning, your partner will really appreciate subtle wardrobe lighting over main beams forcing them awake too!
