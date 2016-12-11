8 practical ideas that work in any kitchen

If you like your kitchen as it is, but fancy adding some extra touches that will make it unbelievably special, then this is the article for you! We've taken a look at what some of the fabulously talented kitchen planners out there have been creating and we think we've cherry-picked all the best ideas to let you in on today! We know we should keep these secrets to ourselves, but we can't help it; we have to tell you! From fantastic feature wall inspiration through to sneaky ways to hang your saucepans, we've got you covered, so let's take a look!
Tried, tested and kitchen planner-approved, drawer inserts are NEVER a bad call, but you can have some that are a little out of the ordinary. Everyone has inserts for cutlery, but how about bread basket versions, for your deep drawers? Or garbage inserts that help to sort your rubbish for you? The possibilities really are endless!
Get all those bulky saucepans out of your cupboard and get them hung on the wall! If nothing else, this is a great excuse to treat yourself to that modern copper pan set you've always wanted, or perhaps some cast iron? Either way, your walls will look great, everything will be in easy reach and you'll have extra storage space free'd up! Bonus!
Amazing for when space is a little tight, bi-folding cabinet doors let you get right into the back of your cupboards, without the doors taking up all the floor space! In a narrow kitchen, these would be extra handy, as you won't have to step back to make way for a standard door!
We just adore this idea! A hanging spice rack, close to the cooker, with everything you use daily on it would be a fantastic solution to the age old issue of hunting for peppercorns and cumin! None of us seem to manage to alphabetize our spices either, so what should be a quick season turns into a mammoth excursion to the back of the cupboard, every time!
Ditch those top cupboards completely and get modern with open-front shelving instead! This is a great solution that offers you easy access to all your crockery and ingredients, but without shrinking the perceived size of the room. Add some task lighting as well and you'll really be cooking with style!
So much fun for a family home, blackboard walls are a perfect idea for spicing up your kitchen! Just think how convenient it will be if you can write something you need to get from the grocery store, on the wall, as you remember it! You'd have to tell everyone to keep their doodles clean, but apart from that, we think this would lead to some seriously entertaining mealtimes.
If you have window sills in your kitchen, put them to great use as a mini herb garden! All you need is a few pots and a good memory (so you don't forget to water them) and you could be seasoning all your meals with homegrown goodness! It doesn't hurt that herb pots will look beautiful either!
For a neat but not opaque way to divide an open plan space, totally open racking is hard to beat, especially as it is so handy in a kitchen! Who doesn't give into offers that mean you wind up with 100 more cans than you expected? We know we do, every time, and with open racking, we'd have somewhere sensible to put them all!
