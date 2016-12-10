Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

45 kitchen cabinets to copy for a practical space

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When you think about your kitchen, what is it that you need the most? Practicality! You need to make sure that your kitchen planner has included enough storage, that you have all the gadgets you want and that, most of all, you will enjoy using the room when it is completed! If you don't know how to translate these needs into reality, don't panic, as we have a huge 45 amazing rooms to show you today and we know that at least one of them will fire up your imagination and passion for creative yet functional kitchen design. Prepare for inspiration overload, as we are diving in!

1. Zingy accent colors keep things fun.

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern Kitchen
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

2. Wood will add warmth.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern Kitchen
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

3. Put your corners to good use!

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Kitchen
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

4. Don't be afraid to experiment with color.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

5. Breakfast bars don't need to be huge.

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

6. White and wood will always look classic together.

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern Kitchen MDF White
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add some sneaky storage solutions!

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

8. Rustic and functional aesthetics go hand-in-hand.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

9. Add shelving where people won't expect it.

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

10. Do away with top cupboards in favor of long shelves.

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern Kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

11. Color-code your cabinets.

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura Laranja Lima Arquitetura Kitchen
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

12. Make islands a storage haven.

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

13. Us the corners to store small utensil pots.

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Kitchen
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

14. Make it easy to clean in stainless steel.

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design Vegni Design Modern Kitchen
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

15. Assess whether you need more cupboards or floor space.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Kitchen
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

16. Contrast worktops in a galley kitchen to make it seem bigger.

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern Kitchen
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

17. A vibrant cabinet color will add huge style.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Use all those awkward spaces for built-in appliances.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Don't let your microwave get in the way.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

20. All-wood everything will look incredible.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

21. Shabby chic old dressers to become handy larders.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

22. Don't forget to add lighting above your cooker!

Cocinas Gamahogar , Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenLighting
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

23. Install your hob on your island.

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenAccessories & textiles
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

24. Choose some open-front cupboards for variety.

homify Modern Kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Maximize your uninterrupted countertops.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

26. Glossy surfaces are easier to clean and make a space look bigger.

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Modern Kitchen
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

27. Integrate your extractor into the bottom of a usable cabinet.

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern Kitchen Blue
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

28. Have lighting under all your cabinets.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

29. Hide bulky appliances away in larder cupboards.

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

30. Mix a modern kitchen with vintage storage.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern Kitchen
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

31. Account for what you have the most of rather than choosing 'standard' kitchen storage.

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

32. Hang bulky utensils that take up drawers space.

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

33. Don't compromise on the color you most want.

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

34. Add a dining table, if you have space and keep an island as a working area.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. Express yourself in your cabinet decor.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Kitchen
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

36. Try deep drawers instead of cupboards. They hold so much!

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Kitchen
Mutabile Arquitetura

CASA MP

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

37. Don't use bulky handles as you could catch yourself on them.

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura Modern Kitchen
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

38. Keep your most-used items within easy each.

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Kitchen
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

39. Take advantage of inset wall shelving.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

40. Make every surface sleek and flush. This looks like something form a sci-fi movie!

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern Kitchen
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

41. Work with the age and style of your home.

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Multicolored
British Standard by Plain English

N1 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

42. Only put cabinets where you need them.

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

43. Get creative when it comes to ingredients caddies. An overhead herb garden? Yes please!

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

44. Don't forget that your ceiling has huge potential.

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Kitchen
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

45. Lighting really is everything!

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

For more wonderful kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: The perfect kitchen design based on your zodiac sign.

14 mistakes we make while painting walls
Which of these is your kitchen inspiration now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks