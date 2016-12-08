How to create a nice hallway? 12 inspirational spaces!

If you've been laboring under the misconception that hallways don't need to be anything special, as they are just transitional areas, it's a good job that we're here! We're going to show you exactly how and why you should make more of these untapped spaces, all by drawing your attention to already fabulous hallways that talented interior designers have curated. Some of the themes and details in these hallways are incredible, but you can easily recreate them, as we're going to give you all the top tips you need to have a heavenly hallway area. right now!