How to create a nice hallway? 12 inspirational spaces!

If you've been laboring under the misconception that hallways don't need to be anything special, as they are just transitional areas, it's a good job that we're here! We're going to show you exactly how and why you should make more of these untapped spaces, all by drawing your attention to already fabulous hallways that talented interior designers have curated. Some of the themes and details in these hallways are incredible, but you can easily recreate them, as we're going to give you all the top tips you need to have a heavenly hallway area. right now!
If you have an impressive art collection, don't hide it away in private rooms, get some of it out on display in your hallway! Just imagine what a spectacular first impression that will make on guests!
Warm, tactile and natural, the exposed brick trend is perfect for hallways, especially in a rural home or a property that has a number of rustic themes already!
A great way to make a smaller hallway seem far bigger, mirrored wall panels are a fabulous addition that will never date or look anything other than elegant!
Less is more when it comes to a stylish hallway, so try embracing some minimalist themes! Simple, bright colors and pared back storage are key!
Speaking of colors, make sure that you have a trendy, chic hue in your hallway. If you want to be really fashionable, think about grays and navy blues, as they look set to be huge in 2017!
If you have a pretty front door as part of your home facade, extend that into your interior space too! A vivid back-side of your door will make such a big impact in a hallway and we think you should go as bright as you dare!
If you like your hallway already, but feel like your furniture is letting it down a little, grab some masking tape and paint and create something really special. This striped sideboard is driving us wild!
Your hallway is the first clue as to the rest of your decor, so don't you want guests to be impressed? Your home is your castle, so how about some regal flavors? We love gilded mirrors and plush velvet bench seat!
Wood. It's such a staple in interior design and can't you see why? It adds depth and warmth to a space with ease and when it comes to hallways, we think it makes such a big impression!
Bikes, snowboards, skateboards and anything else you love will look great when displayed in your hallway. This can actually be a good way to embrace some clever storage too, so you can 'grab and go' when the mood takes you!
You love your family, so why not make them the stars of your hallway? We can't think of anything nicer and more loving than to have a gallery wall of your nearest and dearest in place to welcome you home!
If you're not scared by the prospect of a bigger project, how about open-planning your hallway to become part of the wider space? What a way to really make it seem bigger!
