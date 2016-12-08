Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to create a nice hallway? 12 inspirational spaces!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

If you've been laboring under the misconception that hallways don't need to be anything special, as they are just transitional areas, it's a good job that we're here! We're going to show you exactly how and why you should make more of these untapped spaces, all by drawing your attention to already fabulous hallways that talented interior designers have curated. Some of the themes and details in these hallways are incredible, but you can easily recreate them, as we're going to give you all the top tips you need to have a heavenly hallway area. right now!

1. Add some art.

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

If you have an impressive art collection, don't hide it away in private rooms, get some of it out on display in your hallway! Just imagine what a spectacular first impression that will make on guests!

2. Bare brick walls.

Kasia & Arek, NaNovo NaNovo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Bricks Multicolored
NaNovo

NaNovo
NaNovo
NaNovo

Warm, tactile and natural, the exposed brick trend is perfect for hallways, especially in a rural home or a property that has a number of rustic themes already! 

3. Add mirrors.

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

A great way to make a smaller hallway seem far bigger, mirrored wall panels are a fabulous addition that will never date or look anything other than elegant!

4. Try a little minimalism.

DOM W MAGADALENCE, INSPACE INSPACE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
INSPACE

INSPACE
INSPACE
INSPACE

Less is more when it comes to a stylish hallway, so try embracing some minimalist themes! Simple, bright colors and pared back storage are key!

5. Use neutral colors.

Dom w Falentach , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

Speaking of colors, make sure that you have a trendy, chic hue in your hallway. If you want to be really fashionable, think about grays and navy blues, as they look set to be huge in 2017!

6. Decorate your door.

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

If you have a pretty front door as part of your home facade, extend that into your interior space too! A vivid back-side of your door will make such a big impact in a hallway and we think you should go as bright as you dare!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Get your craft on!

Proyecto Residencial en Marbella, Estudio Reverso Estudio Reverso Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Reverso

Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso

If you like your hallway already, but feel like your furniture is letting it down a little, grab some masking tape and paint and create something really special. This striped sideboard is driving us wild!

8. Be a little more regal.

Sian Kitchener homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Sian Kitchener homify

Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify

Your hallway is the first clue as to the rest of your decor, so don't you want guests to be impressed? Your home is your castle, so how about some regal flavors? We love gilded mirrors and plush velvet bench seat!

9. Try a little naturalness.

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood. It's such a staple in interior design and can't you see why? It adds depth and warmth to a space with ease and when it comes to hallways, we think it makes such a big impression!

10. Display your interests.

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Bikes, snowboards, skateboards and anything else you love will look great when displayed in your hallway. This can actually be a good way to embrace some clever storage too, so you can 'grab and go' when the mood takes you!

11. It's a family affair.

Трёхкомнатная квартира «Fresh Color» в г. Нижний Новгород, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

You love your family, so why not make them the stars of your hallway? We can't think of anything nicer and more loving than to have a gallery wall of your nearest and dearest in place to welcome you home!

12. Open-plan it!

Apartment in Kiev. Ukraine, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Diff.Studio

Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio

If you're not scared by the prospect of a bigger project, how about open-planning your hallway to become part of the wider space? What a way to really make it seem bigger!

For a little extra hallway inspiration, take a look at this article: 22 outstanding examples for the entrance and the corridor.

A close-up look at a modern home which has all the perks
Which of these ideas really hit home with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks