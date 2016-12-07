3 wooden cabins you'll want for yourself

Ah! So this is a larger cabin but designed to house less people, making it by far and away the most luxurious! The huge twin bedroom must be quite a sight, but we are so relieved to see a master en suite, as that's the only thing we felt the previous two cabins were missing! That must make this one perfect then!

Fore more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: A wooden home with lots of details to copy!