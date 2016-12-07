3 wooden cabins you'll want for yourself

Today, we're taking a look at three incredible wood cabin homes that we know you'll be head over heels for, just like we are! From endless bedrooms through to luxury and open-plan opulence, we have something for everyone, so why not come along for a look? Who knows, you might feel like commissioning an architect to create you something similar. You'd certainly be hard pressed to find anything more wonderful than a wooden holiday home!
Far more natural in color than the next cabin, the finishing touches here are a little more detailed and intricate, making this a real dream cabin for anyone that wistfully thinks about log homes, nestled in the woods.
Obviously the interior decor will be unique, but with functional proportions like this in place, why change them?
If we were gong to make just one alteration to this first floor, we think we'd add in an en suite somewhere, just to help alleviate busy periods in the solo downstairs bathroom. Other than that, we still love the layout here!
This may not be the biggest cabin we've ever seen but it is up there with the cheeriest! A warm finishing color has made this such a stand out and we're already in love with the log finish and charming first floor balcony! A low maintenance garden is the ultimate bonus, as you don't want to be paying someone to attend to it while you're away!
Designed to house as many people as possible, there is a bedroom on the ground floor and one small bathroom to service the whole cabin. A tiny kitchen makes perfect sense and opens out into a lovely open-plan dining/living room, the proportions of which are generous.
Up on the first floor, we see two more bedrooms in the form of a master double and another twin, bringing the potential guest total to 6. That's not bad at all! we'd want the room with the balcony!
In terms of size, this cabin is the big daddy of them all and has been finished in appropriately somber tones, as if to let us know that it really means business! The integral porch is a lovely inclusion and with stone-lined alpine garden additions too, this cabin home is so much more than a mere holiday home!
Just look at the size of that lounge! Woah! No wonder there is a fire in place in the center! No bedroom down here makes us wonder what is happening upstairs, especially as the tiny bathroom remains!
Ah! So this is a larger cabin but designed to house less people, making it by far and away the most luxurious! The huge twin bedroom must be quite a sight, but we are so relieved to see a master en suite, as that's the only thing we felt the previous two cabins were missing! That must make this one perfect then!
