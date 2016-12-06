A marvelous home for families with kids

We love that the daughter here was clearly given total carte blanche to do whatever she wanted with her room and that she chose this fabulous fruit salad design scheme! Seriously, what a bright, cheerful punch of color that must be a joy to spend time in! With a desk set up in here too, we bet this room is only ever empty during school hours!

Such a bold change from all the neutral homes that we see, this colorful family space is a dream! If you fancy a little more color inspiration, take a look at this article: Decorating with the colors of the rainbow!