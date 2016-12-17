Often when we are cleaning we get stuck in and tackle the big stuff—vacuuming, mopping, window cleaning, rug beating, silverware polishing. Or we go right out and do a massive spring clean: clearing out wardrobes, repainting old furniture, sanding back and repainting flaking windowsills. And don't get us wrong, those things are all important to do, as is doing them regularly, but it's actually the little things that we need to worry more about.
It's the things like wiping out that cutlery drawer, or cleaning the plate inside the microwave, wiping the top of the towel railing, and scrubbing all of the hard to reach places that we are bringing to your attention today. To help you get started on your cleaning blitz, we have made a list of 22 things you need to look at and put the elbow grease into making clean again.
Just tick these off one by one and your home will be smelling, looking and feeling c.l.e.a.n. So let's get stuck in!
Food, germs—you name it—all build up here. Also, replace the silicon from any seal that you find crumbling, peeling or broken (or ask a professional handyman if you are unsure of which product to use).
Especially if they are stored hanging up on railings, or in containers on the kitchen bench.
So clean the tops of your light shades (and range hood) regularly to avoid build up.
Once you think about all of the hands that touch them throughout the day you will grab the disinfectant for them immediately.
There will always be extra dirt, crumbs, and generally, more stuff than we think in this particular drawer. Dust it out and wipe it down.
Scrub this to stop the calcium build-up affecting your water pressure.
Especially under the nozzle, where the water comes out. If yours are minimalist, modern and metallic, then polish polish polish!
So you don't have to give this one much thought, just pop it in and hang it up to dry.
Mirrors, windows, walls—clean them all and you will instantly notice the difference.
If the item you use to clean yourself with isn't clean, then you really don't stand a chance in the hygiene race.
And if your bathroom has a beautiful mosaic feature, don't forget that either.
A toothbrush is probably best for these fiddly parts.
Once you do, you will have heavenly dreams.
Get in behind there with a static duster and you will see what we mean!
And if it's wooden, you will need to get the polish out to maintain that lustrous shine.
If your upstairs room are too damp and the windows constantly have condensation, then invest in a dehumidifier. It will become your new best friend!
Because of the natural oils from our hair and the sweat from our heads, we should wash pillow cases (of course) and air the linen as often as possible.
If you take to armchairs with a vacuum cleaner, they usually look brand new afterwards. Be gentle of course!
So sweep them down between each use, and wipe the edges with a cloth to get rid of soot.
These are a difficult one to clean, but if you run a duster or static cloth over them lightly, then it should do the trick.
We can so often be cleaning in a hurry, but it's the hard to reach place that really count—under rugs, and also under sofas and chairs. You may even find that missing sock under there somewhere!