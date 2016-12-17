Often when we are cleaning we get stuck in and tackle the big stuff—vacuuming, mopping, window cleaning, rug beating, silverware polishing. Or we go right out and do a massive spring clean: clearing out wardrobes, repainting old furniture, sanding back and repainting flaking windowsills. And don't get us wrong, those things are all important to do, as is doing them regularly, but it's actually the little things that we need to worry more about.

It's the things like wiping out that cutlery drawer, or cleaning the plate inside the microwave, wiping the top of the towel railing, and scrubbing all of the hard to reach places that we are bringing to your attention today. To help you get started on your cleaning blitz, we have made a list of 22 things you need to look at and put the elbow grease into making clean again.

Just tick these off one by one and your home will be smelling, looking and feeling c.l.e.a.n. So let's get stuck in!