Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 things in your home that need cleaning—today!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Eco Kitchen, George Robinson Kitchens George Robinson Kitchens Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Often when we are cleaning we get stuck in and tackle the big stuff—vacuuming, mopping, window cleaning, rug beating, silverware polishing. Or we go right out and do a massive spring clean: clearing out wardrobes, repainting old furniture, sanding back and repainting flaking windowsills. And don't get us wrong, those things are all important to do, as is doing them regularly, but it's actually the little things that we need to worry more about. 

It's the things like wiping out that cutlery drawer, or cleaning the plate inside the microwave, wiping the top of the towel railing, and scrubbing all of the hard to reach places that we are bringing to your attention today. To help you get started on your cleaning blitz, we have made a list of 22 things you need to look at and put the elbow grease into making clean again. 

Just tick these off one by one and your home will be smelling, looking and feeling c.l.e.a.n. So let's get stuck in! 

1. Scrub the seal around your sink.

Gerüstküche, Die MÖBELHAUEREI Die MÖBELHAUEREI KitchenBench tops
Die MÖBELHAUEREI

Die MÖBELHAUEREI
Die MÖBELHAUEREI
Die MÖBELHAUEREI

Food, germs—you name it—all build up here. Also, replace the silicon from any seal that you find crumbling, peeling or broken (or ask a professional handyman if you are unsure of which product to use). 

2. Wipe the dust off ladles, peelers, whisks and other kitchen tools.

눌치재, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern Kitchen
아키제주 건축사사무소

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

Especially if they are stored hanging up on railings, or in containers on the kitchen bench. 

3. Dust gathers quickly, and settles up high.

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents homify Kitchen Solid Wood White oak worktop,oak cabinets,flat panel,j handle,Farrow & Ball,all white,tile splashback,island,hanging pendant lights,breakfast bar,stools,range cooker,floating shelf
homify

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents

homify
homify
homify

So clean the tops of your light shades (and range hood) regularly to avoid build up.

4. ​Doorknobs are a haven for germs and bacteria.

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford Raycross Interiors Kitchen Beige Classic Kitchens Surrey,Siemens Appliances,Induction Hob,In-Frame Kitchen
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Once you think about all of the hands that touch them throughout the day you will grab the disinfectant for them immediately. 

5. Cookers. They are used heavily and have many small parts, so take your time cleaning these.

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen Verdi Kitchens Kitchen Solid Wood Grey hand painted,light grey,walnut carcasses,american fridge,granite
Verdi Kitchens

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen

Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens

Speaking of cookers - check out these ten fabulous options

6. Somehow the cutlery drawer collects more than just knives and forks.

Eco Kitchen George Robinson Kitchens Modern Kitchen cutlery,drawer,bespoke,solid wood,walnut wood,'
George Robinson Kitchens

Eco Kitchen

George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens

There will always be extra dirt, crumbs, and generally, more stuff than we think in this particular drawer. Dust it out and wipe it down.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The shower head is another often overlooked area.

Putmans Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style bathroom Blue
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Putmans Barn

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Scrub this to stop the calcium build-up affecting your water pressure.

8. Don't forget about the faucets and taps in the washbasin.

​Victorian renovation - Master Bathroom My-Studio Ltd Modern Bathroom Marble White vanity unit,master bathroom,carrara marble,bespoke,black taps,undermount basin
My-Studio Ltd

​Victorian renovation—Master Bathroom

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Especially under the nozzle, where the water comes out. If yours are minimalist, modern and metallic, then polish polish polish!

9. Shower curtains are actually completely machine washable!

Pebbles Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,stones,pebbles
Pixers

Pebbles

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

So you don't have to give this one much thought, just pop it in and hang it up to dry.

10. Any glass in the bathroom will become dirty quickly.

Stones Farm Bathroom My-Studio Ltd Country style bathroom Tiles Grey bathroom,rustic,country,contemporary,exposed beams,mosaic tile floor,freestanding bath,family bathroom
My-Studio Ltd

Stones Farm Bathroom

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Mirrors, windows, walls—clean them all and you will instantly notice the difference.

11. Small, but important: toilet roll holders.

Toilet and Radiator homify Modern Bathroom
homify

Toilet and Radiator

homify
homify
homify

If the item you use to clean yourself with isn't clean, then you really don't stand a chance in the hygiene race. 

12. They shouldn't only help get you clean—bathtubs also need their own scrub down!

Metallic Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern Bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver
Elalux Tile

Metallic Tiles

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

And if your bathroom has a beautiful mosaic feature, don't forget that either. 

13. That's right—any door or window hinge also needs cleaning.

Chrome hinges frameless glass bathscreen Ion Glass Modern Bathroom Glass folding glass bathscreen
Ion Glass

Chrome hinges frameless glass bathscreen

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

A toothbrush is probably best for these fiddly parts. 

14. Air out your bed linen and blankets as often as you can.

눌치재, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern Bedroom
아키제주 건축사사무소

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

Once you do, you will have heavenly dreams. 

15. Radiators are the main culprits when it comes to collecting dust.

Modern Radiator homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Modern Radiator

homify
homify
homify

Get in behind there with a static duster and you will see what we mean!

16. Elaborate headboards may be beautiful, but they need constant dusting.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

And if it's wooden, you will need to get the polish out to maintain that lustrous shine. 

17. Windows in loft bedrooms often harbor mold and condensation.

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern Bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

If your upstairs room are too damp and the windows constantly have condensation, then invest in a dehumidifier. It will become your new best friend!

18. Frequently plump up and air pillows out.

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Because of the natural oils from our hair and the sweat from our heads, we should wash pillow cases (of course) and air the linen as often as possible. 

19. Most upholstery comes up wonders with a vacuum.

Stones Farm Living Room My-Studio Ltd Living room Solid Wood Beige living room,rustic,country,contemporary,wooden floors,exposed beams,fireplace
My-Studio Ltd

Stones Farm Living Room

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

If you take to armchairs with a vacuum cleaner, they usually look brand new afterwards. Be gentle of course!

20. Fireplaces and their ledges will be constantly covered in soot, dirt and dust.

Decorative Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern Living Room Marble Beige
Elalux Tile

Decorative Tiles

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

So sweep them down between each use, and wipe the edges with a cloth to get rid of soot. 

21. Even modern artwork cannot stay dirt free.

Earlsfield SW18, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern Living Room
Clara Bee

Earlsfield SW18

Clara Bee
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

These are a difficult one to clean, but if you run a duster or static cloth over them lightly, then it should do the trick. 

22. Don't only vacuum what you see, but more importantly, what you don't.

Nightingale Triangle, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern Living Room
Clara Bee

Nightingale Triangle

Clara Bee
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

We can so often be cleaning in a hurry, but it's the hard to reach place that really count—under rugs, and also under sofas and chairs. You may even find that missing sock under there somewhere! 

9 ingenious ways to save money in the kitchen
How many out of these 22 things have been on your cleaning list already? Tell us your score below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks