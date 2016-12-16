Renovation: a 50s style house made fashionable again

We do love a bit of retro chic, but the original state of this Dutch house, was a bit too much for our tastes. But instead of letting the 50s style home fade into architectural oblivion, the design team at KLEURINKLEUR INTERIEUR & ARCHITECTUUR decided to turn it around and give it a new lease on life.

Thanks to a reimagined color scheme and a focus on using slick, modern materials for the interior, this house is no longer a blast from the past. The end result is contemporary, polished and streamlined, and there's even some pretty appropriately colored feature walls and accessories in there. You'll see what we mean once we take a look around…