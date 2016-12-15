The cozy container home that will surprise you

This all-in-one container home makes downsizing your life look more attractive than ever. Thanks to the wooden cladding, dark trim and beautiful connecting deck, this shipping container has been turned from cold and sterile into a stylish and comfortable home.

Built by the architects at SMARTSHACK, who are based in Weimar, Germany, this project shows us that the potential of a box is only limited by our imagination. Let's step inside to see what they have dreamed up, and made happen in this particular box.