From a drab apartment to a home that leaves you speechless

It is very difficult to look to the future and figure out what is going to be trending and what will become outdated. But sometimes it happens and after a decade or so you need to think about how you want to update your home rather than leave it looking like it belongs in a museum.
This is the case for this home in Italy, which featured a lot of heavy wood influences that made it feel really old and dark. But the wonderful people over at Solid At First Sight gave this home a complete 180 degree makeover. From outdated and dark to bright and cheerful, this home received a complete Scandinavian makeover that is sure to be stylish for years to come. Let's take a closer look.
While wood is a pretty decent investment because it is sturdy and durable, decorating most of your home in wood can go down a very dark road… literally. Wooden furniture tends to be on the darker side to give the space a warmer and richer feel, but if you crowd a room with it, the space becomes really dark and can make it look old very quickly. This living room featured a wooden dining table with a large wooden bookshelf filled with old binders and other books. The small TV in the corner also didn't help to make it feel modern and what little light came from the window didn't reflect nicely off the dark furniture.
What was once a place where you could barely see across the room is now a bright and cheerful dining space where a family can enjoy their meals. This Scandinavian inspired dining room is very simple in design, meaning that there is less of a chance of things becoming outdated. A coat of fresh white paint and one wall of a sky blue instantly brighten up the space and make the room feel a lot bigger. The wooden shelves have also been removed and instantly open up the space. The heavy wooden table has been replaced with a much simpler white table and there are just a few decorations around the space to make it feel homey but not too much to make it feel cluttered.
One thing that will definitely make a space feel outdated is the use of old floral fabric, such as the one we see on this couch. It looks like it is something out of the 70's and with the darkness of the room and furniture it doesn't look at all cheerful, which is what florals should induce. The old wooden cabinet also feels a bit out of place since this space is a living room and dining room, making it feel very confused. The basic light fixture can barely be seen in this dark space and doesn't do much in brightening the space up at all.
This new living space is almost unrecognizable after the designers finished with it! The space is beaming with natural light and feels so much bigger than it previously did. Taking out the clunky wooden furniture has done wonders for this space and left it feeling spacious and stylish. The simple white sofa is accented by a lovely mustard yellow armchair and a small coffee table and rug. The designers even left the old flooring which looks completely different in this space than it previously did. A large cylindrical pendant now graces the room with light and makes this living room extra stylish.
This bedroom seems even more confused than the living and dining room, with way too much going on. There are two single beds, a very, very large wardrobe, and quite a few bookshelves filled with books, and all in that dark wood that we saw earlier. This room looks very old fashioned and cluttered, it raises a lot of confusion for guests. The strangely blue lamp pendant also doesn't give this space enough light nor does it match the current decor of the room.
We can see that the blue and white color scheme is picking up in this home and it works so well! This time, however, the main wall is split with the two colors giving the space a bit of dimension. The same mustard yellow armchair can be seen in this room and acts as a statement piece. The two wooden single beds have been replaced by a lovely full bed that is adorned in white to make it feel luxurious, like a hotel! Sheer curtains give the space plenty of natural light and a few decorations add character to the room without making it feel too cluttered.
Again, we find ourselves in a very dark space cluttered with clunky and bulky furniture that doesn't fit the space at all. All of the appliances are quite outdated and aren't very nice to look at. The one long window, barely provides enough light for the space during the day since most of the furniture seems to block it. While the kitchen table seems small, it actually takes up quite a lot of space in this kitchen, leaving very little space between it and the counters making it difficult to work.
This kitchen looks absolutely different, it's incredible! The space is instantly bigger once the clunky furniture is removed and the light is finally able to shine through and bounce off all the white. The kitchen cabinets got a complete overhaul and were shifted down slightly to create a little nook under the water heater. They are still white but the sleek handles will keep them looking up to date for years to come. The small kitchen table has also been moved to the opposite wall creating a lot more space between it and the counters making the space feel so much bigger.
This Scandinavian-inspired home is a great model for people who want a style that will last for many years without looking outdated. Since there is minimal decoration, things can easily be changed without spending a lot of money.