From a drab apartment to a home that leaves you speechless

It is very difficult to look to the future and figure out what is going to be trending and what will become outdated. But sometimes it happens and after a decade or so you need to think about how you want to update your home rather than leave it looking like it belongs in a museum.

This is the case for this home in Italy, which featured a lot of heavy wood influences that made it feel really old and dark. But the wonderful people over at Solid At First Sight gave this home a complete 180 degree makeover. From outdated and dark to bright and cheerful, this home received a complete Scandinavian makeover that is sure to be stylish for years to come. Let's take a closer look.