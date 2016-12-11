A modern renovation with rustic roots

What an innovative transformation of the old attic into a modern and stylish bathroom! The running theme of original wooden beams adds a rustic note to the glamorous ambiance while the windows allow a flood of natural light in this low-maintenance elegant space.

With a dollop of ingenuity, Joep Van OS Architecten Bureau have created a beautiful contemporary residence with distinct rustic notes from the original structure of the house. Here is another transformation story that might interest you - Before & After: A Dramatic Makeover with Low-Cost Home Staging!