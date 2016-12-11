Your browser is out-of-date.

12 amazing cabinets to decorate your home

Justwords Justwords
THEATRON, Voltaj Tasarım Voltaj Tasarım Modern Dressing Room
Cabinets and cupboards, closets and shelves—these are a crucial feature that must be carefully planned when we design our new home. With ready made cabinets it can be a real problem finding the perfect utilization for space—instead, why not let the carpenter build your cabinets to your specifications! We are looking forward to welcoming you to this article for you to see all the variations and possibilities for your own home. Let's begin!

Saving space.

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

The bunk bed, cupboards and drawers are beautifully planned to form a single wooden unit against one wall. This arrangement does not only saves space but also looks trendy and elegant.

Optimum utilization of small spaces.

Gwel an Treth Perfect Stays Modern Dressing Room
Perfect Stays

Gwel an Treth

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

This handy closet with its customized shelves is a wonderful idea for a small, neglected space!

Below the stairs.

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Another valuable area that is often left unused is the space below the stairs. Minimalist white doors cleverly conceal multiple wooden drawers. You can even mount a big mirror on the door for a dollop of glamour!

Set in the walls.

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Here is an example of cabinets built into the wall. With concrete sides and back, these convenient shelves looks perfect for a small dressing area.

Using corners.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern Dressing Room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

The corner space is a common area of any house, but when there is a lack of storage space these wall-mounted cabinets are a great option for those unused corners!

Bed storage.

homify Modern Dressing Room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small studio apartment has limited space but look at this ingenious solution! A high bed can easily house a wooden cabinet below!

Elegant Solutions.

GARDEN PREMIUM VILLALARI - MOZAMBİK, TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM Eclectic style dressing rooms
TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM

TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM
TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM
TELOS İÇ MİMARLIK VE TASARIM

What a beautiful room in a luxurious house! Who would ever think that the paneled walls are actually folding doors of hidden closets! We love this! 

Narrow closet.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A vibrant door concealing staggered steps that lead to a storage space is ideal for a narrow space. The door can be fitted with multiple rods for hanging belts and ties.

Minimalist magic.

Renovação de apartamento na Junqueira, Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura. Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura. Modern Dressing Room
Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura.

Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura.
Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura.
Borges de Macedo, Arquitectura.

This elegant wall is actually a double-sided closet—what a combination of stylish minimalism and functionality!

Blending with the decor.

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style dressing rooms
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The doors of this stylish wardrobe are an attic room with a smooth, spacious look.

Dressing room.

THEATRON, Voltaj Tasarım Voltaj Tasarım Modern Dressing Room
Voltaj Tasarım

Voltaj Tasarım
Voltaj Tasarım
Voltaj Tasarım

This is a wonderful way to store personal items in a spacious room that has a dressing room. The spotlights add a trendy look to the scene.

Kitchen storage.

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

A closet in the kitchen that is fully equipped for all your storage needs. Pretty impressive and chic! 

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

