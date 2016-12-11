12 amazing cabinets to decorate your home

Cabinets and cupboards, closets and shelves—these are a crucial feature that must be carefully planned when we design our new home. With ready made cabinets it can be a real problem finding the perfect utilization for space—instead, why not let the carpenter build your cabinets to your specifications! We are looking forward to welcoming you to this article for you to see all the variations and possibilities for your own home. Let's begin!
The bunk bed, cupboards and drawers are beautifully planned to form a single wooden unit against one wall. This arrangement does not only saves space but also looks trendy and elegant.
This handy closet with its customized shelves is a wonderful idea for a small, neglected space!
Another valuable area that is often left unused is the space below the stairs. Minimalist white doors cleverly conceal multiple wooden drawers. You can even mount a big mirror on the door for a dollop of glamour!
Here is an example of cabinets built into the wall. With concrete sides and back, these convenient shelves looks perfect for a small dressing area.
The corner space is a common area of any house, but when there is a lack of storage space these wall-mounted cabinets are a great option for those unused corners!
A small studio apartment has limited space but look at this ingenious solution! A high bed can easily house a wooden cabinet below!
What a beautiful room in a luxurious house! Who would ever think that the paneled walls are actually folding doors of hidden closets! We love this!
A vibrant door concealing staggered steps that lead to a storage space is ideal for a narrow space. The door can be fitted with multiple rods for hanging belts and ties.
This elegant wall is actually a double-sided closet—what a combination of stylish minimalism and functionality!
The doors of this stylish wardrobe are an attic room with a smooth, spacious look.
This is a wonderful way to store personal items in a spacious room that has a dressing room. The spotlights add a trendy look to the scene.
A closet in the kitchen that is fully equipped for all your storage needs. Pretty impressive and chic!
