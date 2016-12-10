Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 mistakes we make while painting walls

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern Walls and Floors
Loading admin actions …

The walls of our home often reflect our sense of aesthetics and style. Yet, errors during the painting process can make it reflect its imperfections. So avoid making these mistakes when you are painting your walls.

​Creativity overdose.

Watercolor Spots Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,painting,watercolor
Pixers

Watercolor Spots

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Do not commit a creativity overdose by dousing an entire wall in spray paint or decals. Reserve such touches for a sliver of space or a pillar.

​Sponge painting.

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo Dal Sasso Matteo Modern Walls and Floors
Dal Sasso Matteo

Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo

This trend is a thing of the past and has now been replaced by more cutting edge techniques that you can make use of. So do your research before you choose the technique for your accent wall.

​Faulty optical illusions.

First Floor Landing Studio Hooton Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase seating area,landing,cushions,bee fabric,flooring,rug,painting
Studio Hooton

First Floor Landing

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Painting a small space in a style that makes it look even narrower and other such mistakes can cost you dearly; so avoid making such optical illusions in small spaces.

​Cover the imperfections.

Duplex - Altos del Suquía, ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign Walls
ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign

ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign
ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign
ER Design. @eugeriveraERdesign

You will need to use putty or white cement to cover holes and other imperfections that will show up once the gleaming new coat of paint comes on to the surface!

​Too much texture.

Piedra Spaccata, Pintur Arte Pintur Arte Modern Walls and Floors
Pintur Arte

Pintur Arte
Pintur Arte
Pintur Arte

While an accent wall and some texture is a good thing, it is never a good idea to overdo it. You must balance a textured wall with at least two or three plain walls for a more wholesome style.

​Boring colors.

Vivienda VE, Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción Walls
Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción

Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción
Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción
Ecohacer Bioarquitectura y Bioconstrucción

While choosing colors, stay away from the dull and boring like mustard and other brown shades. Try and look for neutrals and a vibrant shade for an accent wall

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Scraping preparation.

BPM Painting and Decorating, BPM Painting & Decorating BPM Painting & Decorating Walls
BPM Painting &amp; Decorating

BPM Painting and Decorating

BPM Painting & Decorating
BPM Painting &amp; Decorating
BPM Painting & Decorating

While this may be a tedious process, it is also a necessary one. If you do not scrape and level the wall, you will be left with an uneven paint job along with remnants of the old paint.

​Think it through.

Reforma Integral PH, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Modern Walls and Floors
Grupo PZ

Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ

Many people do not think color combinations through, which may lead to mismatched walls in the same room! Avoid this by using a color wheel and an expert eye.

​Do not go too bold.

Un Quincho Especial, Arq Andrea Mei - C O M E I - Arq Andrea Mei - C O M E I - Walls
Arq Andrea Mei —C O M E I -

Arq Andrea Mei - C O M E I -
Arq Andrea Mei —C O M E I -
Arq Andrea Mei - C O M E I -

Over-the-top vibrant colors may leave you tired at the end of the day. So avoid using these colors, especially in your indoor spaces.

​Same color.

CASA EN FINCAS DE IRAOLA, Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte Walls
Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte

Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte
Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte
Estudio Sassi-Martinez Duarte

Do not douse the same dramatic color on all the walls. Instead keep it reserved for an accent wall and use a neutral cream or white for the other walls so that you do not go for an overkill.

Here is another article we know you will love: 26 DIY tips to improve your home

​Wrong graphics.

Watercolor graphics Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,painting
Pixers

Watercolor graphics

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Do not use the wrong imagery that will make your room look too small or too cluttered. Choose something proportionate and right for the size, layout and furniture of the room.

​Get the right fit.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The images and decals that do not fit into a space should not be utilized as they will make the entire space look disproportionate.

​Dark colors.

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern Walls and Floors
CUSTOMS handmade

Espacios decorados by Wallart

CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade

Use dark colors sparingly rather than using them on entire walls. We may think that we are making a dramatic statement, but we are actually creating a mood buster, filled with chaos.

​Childish imagery.

Wall paint design homify Walls
homify

Wall paint design

homify
homify
homify

Stay away from images that will make your living room look like a nursery. Take a look at a few more inspiring ideas - 22 Time-Saving Tricks in the Kitchen!

7 surprising decorating tricks you need to know
Are you a hands on person? Tell us about the last home project you put your hands on! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks