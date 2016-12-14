The wooden house that's straight out of a fairytale

You would be forgiven thinking that this two story house is something straight from the Hansel and Gretel story. And actually, that's not far from the truth—in reality, this charming home is a summer cottage built by Austrian architects UNA PLANT, so it has cultural and geographical connections with the Brothers Grimm at least.

With it's steep roof, square windows and caramel colored wooden paneling covering the whole exterior, this home is simply adorable. And just like the Gingerbread House in the fairytale, it's also full of a few delightful surprises inside! Let's take a look around (minus the witch of course).