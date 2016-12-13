8 storage ideas to make a small room livable again

Like most urban spaces these days, homes are getting smaller. There is one clever way to combat the squeeze though, and it is this one word: storage. It may seem counter intuitive to build something in a room that already is too small, but with more cupboards comes more space. If customized to fit your space perfectly, then wardrobes, cabinets or cupboards will give you a tidy, dedicated place to stack everything neatly into—and you will be able to see exactly what you have.
Stay with us as we take you through eight different ways you can add storage to your cramped corner, and let you breathe in your own home again!
Not only does it help to have fold-able furniture (like this sofa bed) in a small bedroom, but it also pays to install some shelving up where you can. Even having one directly above the bed eliminates the need for side tables, and clears up precious floor space. You can even clip a lamp on to the side of that shelf, for accessibility and ease.
homify tip: note the coat rack that sits in the corner here—yet another easy way to keep the floor free.
If you have an entire wall covered in cupboards, then it's unlikely that you need much else in the rest of the room—in terms of furniture. This is especially true when it comes to bedrooms. Naturally, most of the space is taken up by a bed, so keep everything else (clothes, shoes, books etc) tucked away in one of the many cupboards.
Enlist the help of a talented cabinet maker to install the perfect set and you will be surprised at how big your room will feel afterwards!
We often think that storage areas have to take up a lot of room, or will be bulky when placed on a wall. But if you try an streamlined, innovative option like these fold-down shelves, you will change your tune.
Opened simply by pushing on the front, they fold down, displaying the items inside. And as you can see, they are perfectly suited to keeping books out of the way.
Even if you do have shelving installed, the way that you organize them is probably as crucial, if not more, than having the actual structure. We recommend investing in some matching wicker baskets, or better yet: transparent containers and sorting everything out into them.
homify tip: if you want to seriously get the mess under control, then go though and label them all. And, if there are clothes inside, add some mothballs to make sure they stay fresh and beautiful.
Just like in this country style bedroom, having multiple drawers can actually complement the style. And don't just limit yourself to traditional pieces of furniture with drawers—you can also store some underneath your bed or even on the window sill.
homify tip: one great trend we've seen lately are DIY palette beds that have been customized to feature built-in drawers to be tucked away underneath.
So you have a small room, but high ceilings? Then these stylish cupboards could be just what you need. They cleverly use the wasted space up top, with shelving built on the top of the railing space. Now you can store your extra linen, winter clothing, or infrequently used footwear here.
Please, leave no space unused.
You don't have to spend a fortune having a specific wardrobe built for your room—try an unique design like this triangular one instead. All you need is a rough plan, a few pieces of wood, a way of fastening them together, and a bit of paint to jazz it up with.
This simple wooden structure is also ideal for narrow entrance ways when you want guests to leave their jackets and shoes at the door before entering.
As an additional idea to use on the open-style wardrobe above, try hanging some collapsible shelves like these. They are an invaluable way of storing sweaters, t-shirts, underwear or socks if you don't have any drawer space available.
If you find some made from natural fibers, muslin, or calico, even better since they will be lightweight and completely washable.
Here are even more clever storage ideas suited to a small home. Take a look!