8 storage ideas to make a small room livable again

Like most urban spaces these days, homes are getting smaller. There is one clever way to combat the squeeze though, and it is this one word: storage. It may seem counter intuitive to build something in a room that already is too small, but with more cupboards comes more space. If customized to fit your space perfectly, then wardrobes, cabinets or cupboards will give you a tidy, dedicated place to stack everything neatly into—and you will be able to see exactly what you have.

Stay with us as we take you through eight different ways you can add storage to your cramped corner, and let you breathe in your own home again!