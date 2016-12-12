6 things you absolutely can't forget about in your kitchen!

Kitchens are notoriously difficult to design, decorate, furnish and to keep organized. And it doesn't matter if your kitchen is open plan and industrial style with metal shelves on wheels and full of the latest chic accessories, or if you live in a tiny one bedroom apartment with a fold out kitchenette and mini fridge. At some point, we will all struggle to find a system and style that suits us, and our space the best.
That's why, with the help of some expert kitchen planners, we have come up with six important tips that you should bear in mind when you are creating your ultimate kitchen. Let's see what they are.
For a fresh, contemporary look, you will need to stick with a strong color combination—or the exact opposite: go monochromatic and use all white (with touches of black and gray for contrast).
With the huge variety of kitchen surfaces available on the market today, you will be sure to find the counter top of your choice. And don't forget you can also choose white appliances, or even a colored refrigerator if you want to go really bold.
We've discussed color options—but let's also talk about the style of your kitchen. From rustic, to colonial, to eclectic, Mediterranean, Asian, or minimal, the choices are endless. The thing you have to be careful of is not mixing too many together—choose one and go for it.
And as with the colors, do choose unique appliances to complement your chosen style—even the wash basin and faucets!
If you have a long, narrow kitchen, then there's no use dreaming of a kitchen island, or a breakfast bar. Sadly we can't always get want we want, so it pays to design realistically to avoid disappointment later.
A kitchen of this shape is ideal for a long bench to run the length of one wall, and a compact seating area on the opposite side—if you don't have room for a dining space elsewhere.
For more ideas on how to integrate a dining area into your kitchen, check these eight out.
Another thing to think about when designing or renovating your kitchen—is where you will stand, and where you will spend most of your time. The main points in any kitchen are the sink, the fridge and the stove top or oven (called the triangle method).
This kitchen has it all brilliantly worked out, placing the stove top with range hood on a L-shaped bench, allowing the chef to hold center court and be surrounded by everything they need. Arrange your kitchen to work for you—not the other way around!
One of the essentials you really can't afford to overlook is: storage. And lots of it. Any amount of space should be turned into extra storage—even a tiny slither next to the cupboards like this one. Thoughtfully, and very practically, it's been transformed from a forgotten corner to an open shelving unit for wine bottles. Wonderful!
This minimalist kitchen looks so incredible because of a few different things. The main reason: that flooring. If your space is small and compact like this one, then you can really go to town on the type of floor you use.
Be it boldly patterned or brightly colored—try something unusual and unique. Don't worry, it won't ruin your space, it will only add to it—and make it unforgettable!