6 things you absolutely can't forget about in your kitchen!

Kitchens are notoriously difficult to design, decorate, furnish and to keep organized. And it doesn't matter if your kitchen is open plan and industrial style with metal shelves on wheels and full of the latest chic accessories, or if you live in a tiny one bedroom apartment with a fold out kitchenette and mini fridge. At some point, we will all struggle to find a system and style that suits us, and our space the best.

That's why, with the help of some expert kitchen planners, we have come up with six important tips that you should bear in mind when you are creating your ultimate kitchen. Let's see what they are.