A bare shell that became a beautiful home

We always get so upset seeing homes that have been left to fall into states of disrepair, but it's a necessary evil if we want to coo and swoon over how they have been subsequently improved and renovated and boy, are wee swooning over THIS project! The architects and interior designers working on this home really had their work cut out for them, but we think you can see just how much they enjoyed it, thanks to the picture perfect end result. If you have shied away from renovation projects before, we think this one might actually give you a nudge to be a bit more ambitious, so let's take a look at how dramatically this home was improved and see if you could be tempted to take something similar on yourself!
Wow. This really is a major project isn't it? With plaster falling off the walls, no mod cons and dirt simply everywhere, this looks like a house that time forgot… and never wanted to remember!
This house already fascinates us. Here we were assuming that sleek white walls would be finished everywhere, but actually, there is a far more rustic vibe! With an exposed brick wall left in site, there is a sense of where the house has come back from, in the most stylish way possible! And is that parquet flooring? Wow!
Faced with this, what would you do? Rip everything out, prep those walls and get some plaster on them? That's definitely what most of use would do, after we'd cried a little bit!
It must have taken such a lot of (very messy) work to clean this bricks up to such a point where they looked like a deliberate choice, but it was all worth it, as the industrial look here is SO good! We love all these retro furniture touches that are softening the style, such as funky chairs and ladder shelves. We hope all those panels on the far wall are storage too… just imagine the capacity!
This space used to be SO old fashioned. The only real saving grace here was the delicious parquet that is almost visible through a decade of dirt and grime! We are wondering how net curtains were ever popular too! What were people thinking?
Firstly, isn't it adorable that the original dining table has been kept? What a charming nod to the past that works so much better in this newly decorated space! The floor has had a sand and varnish, which has brought it back to life with a jolt and then there's that kitchen. Anything too modern really would have looked out of place here, but the gentle gray cabinets, finished in an almost Shaker style are perfection. We love the lack of top cupboards too! After all, why would you cover all those bricks up?
There's a time and a place for vintage furniture, but we can't imagine a space that would make these bulky items look good! Also, this isn't the 1950's anymore and we are allowed a double bed over twins! Wow. What a throwback!
The cohesion with the wall finishes in this home is simply staggering. It really must have been a nightmare stripping plaster from the bricks, but they've done it in every room! This wall, having been painted white afterwards, is such a fresh and modern take, which naturally lends itself to a more nautical style of bedroom and we say BEDTIME AHOY! Truly beautiful and unrecognizable from how it once was.
What a product of its time this bathroom is! The tiles are so outdated and drab and that red floor is just bizarre! We love a bit of nostalgia, but we think we can leave the 1980's far behind us now!
White and gray is such a chic combination, isn't it? With modern suite items, a lick of paint and some far less offensive tiles in place, this is a delightful space now and hello inset wall shelving with lighting! This is going to be our new bathroom inspiration go-to, as it's all so clean and fresh!
