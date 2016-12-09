A small house with a big surprise

Did you ever, in a million years, think that this compact and cute little house would have been hiding the ultimate in luxury additions at the back? Neither did we, but here it is… a stunning pool! A sunken design, it is absolutely gorgeous but add in a super little terrace and we are done. Seriously, this house has everything you could need or want and manages to look so modest. Give us the keys, we're ready to move in!

For more surprises, take a look at this article: A beautiful home hiding a few surprises…