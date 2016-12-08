Genius storage ideas to copy!

We always think that we're pretty good at dreaming up clever storage solutions that make everyday life just that bit more organized, but then we find projects like this one, that really school us all over again! When interior space is tight, you really have to know how to unclutter and stay organized. When you have the right house, these things are simple, but without integrated storage, you could be left floundering and wondering how you can hold onto and display all of your stylish possessions. We don't want that to happen to you, so if you're keen to get more storage into your home, come with us now and see what one amazing interior designer managed to come up with. We know you'll be as impressed as we are!
We know what you're thinking, but no, this isn't a huge house, it just looks that way! A modest cube design is incredible and all those funky little windows look great, you do have to wonder if this home could house a busy family and all their belongings! Let's find out!
It might not be big, but this galley kitchen has everything you need and room to store it too! Handy high-level wall shelves are a perfect choice here, as are hanging hooks for bulky pans and somehow, there's even space for a breakfast bar stool! What you won't believe though, is what backs onto that white splashback!
Seriously, how? How is this such a cool, spacious home? Building a long bench sofa against the dividing wall to the kitchen is nothing short of next level genius! There's no wasted space, no bulky furniture taking up all the room and there is ample space for a coffee table too. What??
Walk up a couple of steps from the living room area and you meet this divine dining room! With a handy sink in place, nobody has to get in the way in the kitchen when washing their hands before eating and we think the little drinks fridge, mounted on the wall, is a fantastic touch! More handy wall shelves mean extra storage and we love how every dividing wall has had inset shelving added too. Go up the stairs and you find a super mezzanine office as well. This house seems to have more in it than most!
Don't be fooled into thinking that this home doesn't have any extra surprises up its sleeve, as here is another! A lovely outdoor terrace can be instantly transformed into a games court, all by pushing a chair out of the way. Now that's got to be good for family fun!
A lovely home with tiny proportions, if this space inspired you, take a look at this one next: A tiny modern home with 6 tips for you!