11 kitchens for modern homes

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Having a modern home is one thing, but finishing it with the perfect contemporary kitchen is quite another! It's a space that you'll use every day, so you need it to be right, fit for purpose and amazing and we think we've found some incredible examples that will give you all the inspiration you need to choose the right look and feel for yours. It's no joke to say that there are some phenomenally talented kitchen planners out there and this article is all the proof you'll need to agree! Let's waste no more time and get down to indulging in some serious modern kitchen envy!

1. Monochrome studio apartment style.

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

The stark contrast between black and white will always make for an incredible, contemporary kitchen and in this studio apartment it's just the ticket for adding some serious luxury! Those bar stools are the last word in cool!

2. Beautiful with accent tiles.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Sometimes, you just want to showcase a fabulous feature that you've found and in this case, it's those pretty tiles! Adding a fun element of pattern and neutral tones, they really bring the wooden cabinets to life.

3. Glossy chrome for contemporary chic.

Apartamento Itacorubi Gran Classic 1, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern Kitchen
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

When you think of modern kitchen materials, we bet that polished chrome is right up there! The mirror finishes here are perfectly complemented by lengthy plain white worktops and the overall feel is futuristic!

4. A splash of red for a passionate cook!

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Don't think that you have to shy away from vivid color when trying to create a modern kitchen, as we think a bold approach to decorating is inherently contemporary! This red number is utterly stunning!

5. Muted tones and metalics for a little space.

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern Kitchen
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

This kitchen might be small, but it's mighty stylish and perfectly modern! Little subtle pops of sage green look great here, especially with brushed metal appliances, white cabinets and red pans!

6. Color accents in a new way!

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A white kitchen is a staple for a modern home, but we are loving this take on a steadfast look, with bright yellow self linings! With a colorful floor, they really lift the whole space to a new style plain!

7. High-gloss for a sparkling impact.

Clockwork Orange, FABRI FABRI Kitchen Orange
FABRI

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

Glossy materials are a simple and effective way to capture a really modern aesthetic and combined with an outrageous color, it looks undeniably incredibly! We hadn't really thought of orange as a modern must-have, but we do now!

8. Black marble for ultimate luxury.

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Industrial style kitchen
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

When a modern look is wanted, but not at the expense of using the best materials available, black marble is the only solution! Effortlessly and yet rich and contemporary, it looks astonishingly sleek!

9. Windows, not cabinets!

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Kitchen
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

For a home that has a beautiful outlook, why cover that up with bulky cabinets? Go ultra modern and only have base cabinets and panoramic windows! We think you'll agree that it's certainly working wonders here!

10. Modern and rustic together at last!

Sítio em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Kitchen
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

Whoever said that rustic and modern styling could never work together sure got that wrong, as this chic, contemporary kitchen has made the melding of the two an art form! Great swathes of brushed metal and rich rustic wood are the perfect pairing. 

11. Compact and easy to maintain.

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern Kitchen
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

You don't need a large kitchen to have a massively stylish and modern one, as this bijou little spot shows! Clever storage, neutral tones and dazzling lighting look contemporary and gorgeous, even on a small scale!

For more amazing kitchens, take a look at this article: 25 dream kitchens to salivate over.

Which of these styles would be perfect for your home?

