11 kitchens for modern homes

Having a modern home is one thing, but finishing it with the perfect contemporary kitchen is quite another! It's a space that you'll use every day, so you need it to be right, fit for purpose and amazing and we think we've found some incredible examples that will give you all the inspiration you need to choose the right look and feel for yours. It's no joke to say that there are some phenomenally talented kitchen planners out there and this article is all the proof you'll need to agree! Let's waste no more time and get down to indulging in some serious modern kitchen envy!