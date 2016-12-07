11 kitchens for modern homes

Having a modern home is one thing, but finishing it with the perfect contemporary kitchen is quite another! It's a space that you'll use every day, so you need it to be right, fit for purpose and amazing and we think we've found some incredible examples that will give you all the inspiration you need to choose the right look and feel for yours. It's no joke to say that there are some phenomenally talented kitchen planners out there and this article is all the proof you'll need to agree! Let's waste no more time and get down to indulging in some serious modern kitchen envy!
The stark contrast between black and white will always make for an incredible, contemporary kitchen and in this studio apartment it's just the ticket for adding some serious luxury! Those bar stools are the last word in cool!
Sometimes, you just want to showcase a fabulous feature that you've found and in this case, it's those pretty tiles! Adding a fun element of pattern and neutral tones, they really bring the wooden cabinets to life.
When you think of modern kitchen materials, we bet that polished chrome is right up there! The mirror finishes here are perfectly complemented by lengthy plain white worktops and the overall feel is futuristic!
Don't think that you have to shy away from vivid color when trying to create a modern kitchen, as we think a bold approach to decorating is inherently contemporary! This red number is utterly stunning!
This kitchen might be small, but it's mighty stylish and perfectly modern! Little subtle pops of sage green look great here, especially with brushed metal appliances, white cabinets and red pans!
A white kitchen is a staple for a modern home, but we are loving this take on a steadfast look, with bright yellow self linings! With a colorful floor, they really lift the whole space to a new style plain!
Glossy materials are a simple and effective way to capture a really modern aesthetic and combined with an outrageous color, it looks undeniably incredibly! We hadn't really thought of orange as a modern must-have, but we do now!
When a modern look is wanted, but not at the expense of using the best materials available, black marble is the only solution! Effortlessly and yet rich and contemporary, it looks astonishingly sleek!
For a home that has a beautiful outlook, why cover that up with bulky cabinets? Go ultra modern and only have base cabinets and panoramic windows! We think you'll agree that it's certainly working wonders here!
Whoever said that rustic and modern styling could never work together sure got that wrong, as this chic, contemporary kitchen has made the melding of the two an art form! Great swathes of brushed metal and rich rustic wood are the perfect pairing.
You don't need a large kitchen to have a massively stylish and modern one, as this bijou little spot shows! Clever storage, neutral tones and dazzling lighting look contemporary and gorgeous, even on a small scale!
