5 inexpensive renovations that have really transformed a home!

Unless you build your own home and have it decorated to your exact tastes before you move in, the chances are that you'll want to update or renovate some spaces in your property and we've got some inspiring upgrades to show you to prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to get a fantastic result! Each of these transformations was overseen by a talented interior designer, but we think you'll be able to copy some of their ideas in order to give your home a totally new lease on life. We promise that each of these was an easy project to complete, so grab a paintbrush and let's get inspired!
This is by no means a disaster of a room, it's simply a blank canvas waiting for some personal touches and, we hope, a splash of color or two! White walls and a gray sofa look good together already but there does seem to be something missing!
Now this is what we are talking about! What a difference some neutral wallpaper on one wall, a glossy shelf and some personal effects has made! We really like the vivid blue and yellow accents here and they have cheered this open-plan space up, exponentially!
Hmmm. This is an awkward space to work with, as the size is small, the sloping roof makes it feel even more claustrophobic and there is just no life! It might only be a bedroom, but we think it could be far better than this!
A fresh coat of white paint, some pretty accessories, wall art and a bold color on the window has TOTALLY transformed this space. This is the kind of project that could easily be completed in a weekend, the only question is, what shade will you choose for your woodwork?
There's nothing hugely offensive about this bathroom, it simply feels a little flat. Perhaps there's just too much white in here, or dated tiles? We can't quite tell what the problem is, but at least it can't look any sadder!
Incredible! By painting the ceiling and cabinet interior in a gorgeous periwinkle blue and adding some matching accessories, this looks like a totally new bathroom. It's also ahead of it's time, as painted ceilings are set to be big news in 2017!
Well this will never do! Pardon us for sounding a bit British there, but we really can't see how this kitchen is supposed to be an attractive or functional spot! Those cabinets are simply awful!
This can't be the same room… can it? New nautical colored cabinets and fresh, simple styling have made this an absolute slice of heaven! You could easily recreate this look, with simple, inexpensive cabinet doors!
Would you want to spend any time out here? We know we wouldn't! It just looks like a cold, grubby and depressing mess! The size of the space is good, but the finish really isn't!
New decking has worked wonders to upgrade this terrace, as have some funky border designs, decent lighting and new chairs! What a quick and simple way to make a garden spring-ready!
