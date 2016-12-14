Your browser is out-of-date.

22 striking staircases for any home

press profile homify press profile homify
Bucher-Treppe Nova, Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C. Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
When it comes to staircases it is important to remember that they don't only have to serve a purely functional purpose of going up and down but that they can also be aesthetic additions to the interior architecture of our homes. You can actually make the stairs of your home a centerpiece, a real work of art that is magnificent as well as practical. In small homes, you can use ramps which function as staircases yet have more of a 'ladder' feel—nonetheless, there are so many exquisite designs to choose from and in this article you will see 22 very different staircases. The interior architects have some very inspiring concepts when it comes to designing staircases, and we guarantee you that you will love at least one or two, maybe even ten of them! 

Come and take a look!

1. Floating stairs for an elegant design.

Reforma integral de vivienda, Indire Reformas S.L. Indire Reformas S.L. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Indire Reformas S.L.

Indire Reformas S.L.
Indire Reformas S.L.
Indire Reformas S.L.

2. Ultra modern glass stairs!

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Accompanied by LED lights on the handrail, this staircase feels almost ethereal

3. A sculptural design fit for a museum.

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

Certainly not lacking in creativity, this staircase says it all. 

4. Raw and elegant.

North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Caseyfierro Architects

North London House Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

A wooden staircase is always warm, and when coupled with a glass balustrade, it gives the impression of more space in this hallway. 

5. A geometric ladder runway.

House in Fujikubo, 吉田豊建築設計事務所 YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES 吉田豊建築設計事務所 YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
吉田豊建築設計事務所　YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT &amp; ASSOCIATES

House in Fujikubo

吉田豊建築設計事務所　YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
吉田豊建築設計事務所　YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT &amp; ASSOCIATES
吉田豊建築設計事務所　YUTAKA YOSHIDA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

6. Metal structure with glass.

Triple Height Hallway WT Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
WT Architecture

Triple Height Hallway

WT Architecture
WT Architecture
WT Architecture

This structure is sturdy and prominent. The wall, coupled with the metal and glass, certainly spells out the industrial style effortlessly. The various textures are certainly inspiring in this corridor. 

7. Color for a warm and youthful atmosphere.

Loja Carina Farfalla , Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Commercial spaces Multicolored Offices & stores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

8. The wall brings out the best in this simple but neat staircase.

Bucher-Treppe Nova, Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C. Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Kanton KG des Kanton Paul &amp; C.

Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C.
Kanton KG des Kanton Paul &amp; C.
Kanton KG des Kanton Paul & C.

9. A staircase functioning as a shelf and a desk!

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan

Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan

10. High wooden battens distribute the staircase and add effect.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Stairs that serve various purposes.

Дом за городом, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

The shelves are a stunning addition to this staircase. They add space and provide a beautiful backdrop. 

12. Neat and interesting.

Hallway interior design Lena Lobiv Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

Hallway interior design

Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

13. Lights are added to give an technical and aesthetic touch.

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

14. Light up the stairs for an extra special effect.

Staircas NSI DESIGN LTD Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
NSI DESIGN LTD

Staircas

NSI DESIGN LTD
NSI DESIGN LTD
NSI DESIGN LTD

Sometimes the simple can be transformed with lights. 

15. Installing a light unit at the top of the stairs can create a sense of atmosphere so easily.

​A Classic Country Home For The Modern Age, TOTUS TOTUS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
TOTUS

​A Classic Country Home For The Modern Age

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

16. A longitudinal wall space creates a bookshelf providing extra room for decorative objects too.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

17. Underneath this staircase is a wonderful zen garden which creates a sense of balance and peace.

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

18. Stairs merge indoor and outdoor spaces so beautifully with this design.

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos

19. An abstract ladder makes you feel like your home is an art gallery.

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

20. This design fits any circular room perfectly.

Bucher-Treppe, Ramp Treppenbau Ramp Treppenbau Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Ramp Treppenbau

Ramp Treppenbau
Ramp Treppenbau
Ramp Treppenbau

21. A spiral staircase for small homes.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love the look of small homes, check out this trendy design. 

22. Stone staircase design.

Una villa con piscina sul tetto - Tra le Cinque Terre e la Versilia, Maurizio Grassi Architetto Maurizio Grassi Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Marble Black
Maurizio Grassi Architetto

Maurizio Grassi Architetto
Maurizio Grassi Architetto
Maurizio Grassi Architetto
Simplicity and comfort – secrets of a perfect home
Which one would suit your home?

