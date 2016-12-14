22 striking staircases for any home

When it comes to staircases it is important to remember that they don't only have to serve a purely functional purpose of going up and down but that they can also be aesthetic additions to the interior architecture of our homes. You can actually make the stairs of your home a centerpiece, a real work of art that is magnificent as well as practical. In small homes, you can use ramps which function as staircases yet have more of a 'ladder' feel—nonetheless, there are so many exquisite designs to choose from and in this article you will see 22 very different staircases. The interior architects have some very inspiring concepts when it comes to designing staircases, and we guarantee you that you will love at least one or two, maybe even ten of them!
Come and take a look!
Accompanied by LED lights on the handrail, this staircase feels almost ethereal.
Certainly not lacking in creativity, this staircase says it all.
A wooden staircase is always warm, and when coupled with a glass balustrade, it gives the impression of more space in this hallway.
This structure is sturdy and prominent. The wall, coupled with the metal and glass, certainly spells out the industrial style effortlessly. The various textures are certainly inspiring in this corridor.
The shelves are a stunning addition to this staircase. They add space and provide a beautiful backdrop.
Sometimes the simple can be transformed with lights.
