10 No-gos: Decorating errors that should be avoided (but we all make!)

It's never easy to find out that you've been doing things all wrong, but if it can save you some heartache in the future then it's worth it, don't you think? The joy of this article is that we really aren't finger-pointing, as we are ALL making these errors, but once we know it, we can set to doing something about it! We really do envy interior designers for knowing all the inside tips and tricks, but by the end of this article, you'll have a far better grasp on some of them too and have the satisfaction of knowing that you aren't making any silly mistakes. Have you got your thick skin on? Then let's begin to identify the worst decorating errors you're making!
Why would you do this to yourself? Yes, a decent mattress can cost a fair amount of money, but just think about your comfort levels and the fact that your back needs to last you an entire lifetime! Proper support is vital and could improve the quality of your sleep too, so don't skimp!
When you're decorating, it can be easy to get carried away, but take a step back and rationally assess what each room is actually designed to do. Do you actually need a desk in your kitchen? Is a clothing rail actually a good addition for your bathroom? If something doesn't make sense from an objective standpoint, leave it!
The key to making a home work well and look great is having everything you need and nothing more. In a dining room, for example, you need a table, some chairs and maybe a little storage for your cutlery. What you don't need is an extra sofa, a bookcase and countless other large pieces of furniture. A little blank space can actually be a good thing!
How on earth can you expect to get a restful night's sleep if your bedroom is busier than Grand Central Station during rush hour? We don't mean in terms of foot traffic though, but rather, how you have adorned your walls! Keep your scheme neutral, simple and chic and your decorating choices will never keep you up at night!
This tip is super simple! If an item of crockery is damaged, broken or old, THROW IT OUT! It will cheapen the rest of your set and just look bad. It probably won't function properly either!
While your home might not photosynthesize, it still needs a good dose of natural light, so don't shut it out! Always make sure that you draw curtains and blinds every morning and if you're going to be staying at home, open some windows too. We promise you'll notice how restorative the light is!
Do you really want to be using super sharp knives in a space that isn't lit well? We don't! Cooking requires a lot of concentration and the brighter your light, the more you can see what you're doing. We think LED bulbs are a great way to tackle this issue and are energy efficient too!
Your bathroom is a purely perfunctory space, so you shouldn't be filling it with anything that doesn't have an appropriate use! Keep showers easy to use and unfussy: bathtubs the right size for the space and toilets clean and simple. Seriously, you do not need that electronic toilet!
We all know that too much clutter is a bad thing, but we just can't help ourselves when we see darling little trinkets and ornaments that we want! The key is to always be auditing your home and getting rid of things you no longer like or need. At least then you'll have enough space for absolute necessities!
It's all very well having lots of storage in your home, but if you simply sling everything in it in a bid to hide untidiness away, you are making more work for you in the future! You'll have to re-organize at some point, so always try to maintain order, even behind cupboard doors!
