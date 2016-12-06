With these tricks, your home could be clean in just 3 hours!

Cleaning a house can seem like a never ending chore, but if you follow these tips that we are bringing you today, you could have a sparkling abode in a mere three hours! Isn't that tempting? Just imagine; you could spend 180 minutes cleaning at the weekend and still have most of your free time left! Professional cleaners might not want you to know how quickly you can get your home in tip top condition, but we love making things as easy as possible and simply can't keep these idea to ourselves. Read on and discover how to make cleaning a manageable task, rather than a dreaded chore!
Before you get started, take some time to get all your cleaning supplies to hand. If you keep them all together, this won't even take five minutes and you'll be ready to get cracking!
Dirty cups in the kitchen, coats left in the hallway; these are just two of the most common but annoying bad habits that can make cleaning seem like a real nightmare. Essentially, you just want a tidy blank canvas to start working with, so you aren't having to tidy AND clean as you go.
With everything tidied away, you need to start with your dusting. Always do this first, as by the time you've finished, any rogue particles will have settled, which means you can grab the vacuum cleaner! Give curtains a cursory once over with an attachment before moving in to your sofa and finally, the floor. If you have wood flooring, you might want to mop as well, but always do this last!
When it comes to kitchens, work from the top, down. This way, anything that falls onto the floor will be suckled up by the vacuum and not overlooked. Don't forget to clean your oven weekly, as grease build-up gets harder to clean the longer it is there. For worktops, antibacterial wipes are the fastest way to leave them clean as a whistle and while you're tackling them, you can be letting your oven cleaner sink in so it makes the wipe-up even easier!
Compared to your kitchen, this is going to be super easy! Open a window before you start, to let plenty of fresh air in, then tackle the biggest job: changing your bed linen. If you make it out of your duvet cover alive, you can then dust and finally, vacuum. Don't forget to give bedside tables a wipe too, as your fingerprints can get really sticky over time!
Toilet, bathtub, shower. These are the most important things to get squeaky clean in your bathroom and what order you do them in is up to you. We like to start with the shower, but squirting screen cleaner and leaving it to soak in before scrubbing everything else. Wipe every surface with antibacterial wipes and as a finishing flourish, add toilet cleaner last and ask everyone in the house to avoid 'going' for a few hours. Oh, and don't forget to add a little bleach to your toilet brush holder too!
Nobody expects a terrace to be perfect, so here, you really only need to tidy up and make sure your furniture is clean. In fall months, look out for fallen leaves and always check that any lighting is working perfectly too!
You're almost done! Just have a quick scour of every room again, to make sure everywhere looks and smells great and is properly aired. You might want to open some windows, just to vent any cleaning product fumes, but after that you can sit down and enjoy a well-earned cup of coffee! Just make sure you wash the cup afterwards though!
