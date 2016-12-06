Your browser is out-of-date.

With these tricks, your home could be clean in just 3 hours!

woning te Overijse, hasa architecten bvba hasa architecten bvba Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Cleaning a house can seem like a never ending chore, but if you follow these tips that we are bringing you today, you could have a sparkling abode in a mere three hours! Isn't that tempting? Just imagine; you could spend 180 minutes cleaning at the weekend and still have most of your free time left! Professional cleaners might not want you to know how quickly you can get your home in tip top condition, but we love making things as easy as possible and simply can't keep these idea to ourselves. Read on and discover how to make cleaning a manageable task, rather than a dreaded chore!

1. Preparation: 10 minutes.

woning te Overijse, hasa architecten bvba hasa architecten bvba Modern Houses
Before you get started, take some time to get all your cleaning supplies to hand. If you keep them all together, this won't even take five minutes and you'll be ready to get cracking! 

2. Superficial tidying up: 35 minutes.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
Dirty cups in the kitchen, coats left in the hallway; these are just two of the most common but annoying bad habits that can make cleaning seem like a real nightmare. Essentially, you just want a tidy blank canvas to start working with, so you aren't having to tidy AND clean as you go.

3. Cleaning the living room: 30 minutes.

Habitation Privée Vieux-Lille, mayelle architecture intérieur design mayelle architecture intérieur design Modern Living Room
With everything tidied away, you need to start with your dusting. Always do this first, as by the time you've finished, any rogue particles will have settled, which means you can grab the vacuum cleaner! Give curtains a cursory once over with an attachment before moving in to your sofa and finally, the floor. If you have wood flooring, you might want to mop as well, but always do this last!

4. Turning our attention to the kitchen: 40 minutes.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
When it comes to kitchens, work from the top, down. This way, anything that falls onto the floor will be suckled up by the vacuum and not overlooked. Don't forget to clean your oven weekly, as grease build-up gets harder to clean the longer it is there. For worktops, antibacterial wipes are the fastest way to leave them clean as a whistle and while you're tackling them, you can be letting your oven cleaner sink in so it makes the wipe-up even easier!

5. Blitzing through the bedroom: 30 minutes.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Compared to your kitchen, this is going to be super easy! Open a window before you start, to let plenty of fresh air in, then tackle the biggest job: changing your bed linen. If you make it out of your duvet cover alive, you can then dust and finally, vacuum. Don't forget to give bedside tables a wipe too, as your fingerprints can get really sticky over time!

6. Brushing up the bathroom: 20 minutes.

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern Bathroom MDF White
Toilet, bathtub, shower. These are the most important things to get squeaky clean in your bathroom and what order you do them in is up to you. We like to start with the shower, but squirting screen cleaner and leaving it to soak in before scrubbing everything else. Wipe every surface with antibacterial wipes and as a finishing flourish, add toilet cleaner last and ask everyone in the house to avoid 'going' for a few hours. Oh, and don't forget to add a little bleach to your toilet brush holder too!

7. Tidying the terrace: 10 minutes.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Nobody expects a terrace to be perfect, so here, you really only need to tidy up and make sure your furniture is clean. In fall months, look out for fallen leaves and always check that any lighting is working perfectly too!

8. Having one last check: 5 minutes.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style dining room
You're almost done! Just have a quick scour of every room again, to make sure everywhere looks and smells great and is properly aired. You might want to open some windows, just to vent any cleaning product fumes, but after that you can sit down and enjoy a well-earned cup of coffee! Just make sure you wash the cup afterwards though!

For more fantastic cleaning tips, take a look at this article: 10 cleaning mistakes to avoid right now.

Are you going to try this technique in your home?

