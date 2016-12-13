Exquisite home for a modern family

Just because you prefer the quiet suburbs to the busy and bustling city, doesn't mean that your home can't be just as up to date as some modern houses in top city locations. Today we will prove just that with this stunning home.

Designed by the architectural team of Homekoncept, this modern 1,500 square foot house has a lot of perks. Crisp white hues combine with dark tones create a spacious residence for a range of decorative objects and fantastic exterior areas that are sure to make the neighbors sit up and take a few style notes.

Poland-based Homekoncept offers two version of the home, which has a prefabricated timber frame. You can either opt for the standard version with no eco-friendly features or chose an energy-efficient version.