Exquisite home for a modern family

Just because you prefer the quiet suburbs to the busy and bustling city, doesn't mean that your home can't be just as up to date as some modern houses in top city locations. Today we will prove just that with this stunning home.
Designed by the architectural team of Homekoncept, this modern 1,500 square foot house has a lot of perks. Crisp white hues combine with dark tones create a spacious residence for a range of decorative objects and fantastic exterior areas that are sure to make the neighbors sit up and take a few style notes.
Poland-based Homekoncept offers two version of the home, which has a prefabricated timber frame. You can either opt for the standard version with no eco-friendly features or chose an energy-efficient version.
The facade flaunts its beauty with a delightful monochrome look which prizes a modern style.
Linear lines, neutral tones, and a clean presence is quite typical of the contemporary look, and all of them are presented right here – and we haven’t even set foot inside yet.
This home is certainly family-friendly and the garden proves just that. It not only has a lush garden but also a fantastic swimming pool. A classy and elegant design, this suburban home makes you feel like you are on a holiday.
Before we venture indoors, we thought it appropriate to take a look at the architectural plans to get a better understanding of the house’s layout.
A beautiful open-plan style allows even more space and in this floor plan we can see that the living room, dining room, and kitchen all celebrate the open space design. A guest bathroom is also placed opposite the staircase.
Upstairs is where the private areas are located. Three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a dressing room form the upper level, all neatly laid out within close range from each other to ensure easy access.
The sleek style we saw outside is continued inside, albeit with a softer approach. The use of beige colors accompanied by plenty of natural light makes the inside look and feel open and bright.
Notice how the generous windows allow the garden views and natural lighting to seep indoors, brightening the furniture even more.
The interior designers here clearly know the appeal of wood, as they used wooden elements (in an elegant cocoa-brown tone) exquisitely to not only add charm, but also a firm contrast with the plush fabrics. The wood beautifully adorns tables, shelves, and even the staircase on the right that leads to the top floor.
The dining area is flawless and open. That dark wood makes a comeback in the form of the stunning dining table, which offsets fantastically with the glittering chandelier dangling from above.
Although the kitchen presents all the relevant features of the modern style, it portrays a look that is unmistakably minimalist as well. Sleek white adorns the cabinetry, with stainless steel (for the appliances) and wood (for counter tops) interrupting the white flow ever so slightly.
If you want to see a super-modern home, look no further than here!