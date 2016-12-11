12 brilliant laundry hacks to make your life easier

If you hate chores like dishes, vacuuming and of course, laundry and ironing, you will love this article. We will show you 12 ways that help even the laziest people on the planet organize their laundry. We are not saying this applies to you, but we all have our lazy days, right? Come and take a look at these simple yet effective ways to save time in your laundry by better-organizing your clothes so that you can have more time to do the things you actually enjoy.
It’s essential to keep all your laundry stuff together so you know where everything is. The all-in-one laundry storage unit is a great way to store detergents, baskets and appliances and even hang your garments to dry.
A laundry hamper is a great way to store the clothing that is yet to be washed, keeping your bathroom neater and hiding the ever-growing pile from your guests.
Incorporating a washing machine into your closet is another step-eliminating solution to your everyday laundry woes. You can simply remove the clothing from the dryer and hang it in your closet immediately.
Sorting out the washing can be tiring which is why interior designers recommend sorting your clothing per season and function, so you’ll never have to dig to the bottom of the hamper for that white shirt again!
Towels and linen are often the first items to be stored away in the cupboard, but it’s actually vital that they get some fresh air in order to avoid any musty smells or damp. Getting some shelves for the wall and putting your towels in airy and sunny spots is a great idea.
Dedicate an unused corner of your home to your washing supplies and appliances is a great way to make your home look tidier. Choose your laundry area wisely when doing that floor-plan for a new home!
If you don't have the luxury of having a laundry corner, then opt for a smaller laundry cupboard. You can store your appliances and detergents easily without impacting on the rest of your decor.
Storing your laundry basket by the washing machine is a great way to load the machine without thinking twice. Don't have several laundry baskets or clothes may end up in the hallway; have one if you can, so that you can put a load on more frequently and more easily.
Storage is a sure way to keep your home more organized, especially if you’re an avid shopper. Go for a large wardrobe that is practical, but will maintain order. Walk-in closets are ideal.
Place your washer and dryer vertically, above each other, and save space.
There are some sacrifices you have to make when you're living in an apartment. The clothes line is something that may take up a lot of space indoors. So if you have access to a balcony or small outdoor space, make the most of it for drying your clothes.
Most people don't like ironing, but if you want it to be more enjoyable then make sure all your laundry stuff is in the one room and your ironing space is fun and enjoyable. Install a TV or some cool wallpaper to make the room attractive.