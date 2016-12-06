12 ways to keep your home organized and clutter-free

One of the worst chores for people is to clean the bathroom. It grosses a lot of people out and the idea of cleaning it makes people push this important task farther and farther away until it is so bad that it will take hours to clean. The best way to keep your bathroom looking great all the time is to give it a quick wipe down right after you use it. After getting ready in the morning, wipe down in and around the sink with a paper towel kept beside it to keep dust and other gross things from forming. After you shower, squeegee the glass doors and tiles to keep it looking shiny.

Another homify tip is to use a towel if you do not own a squeegee.

This doesn't mean that you will never have to clean your bathroom, but it will keep it cleaner for much longer!