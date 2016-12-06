12 ways to keep your home organized and clutter-free

Maintaining a home is a very large task and can cause you a lot of stress if things are not in order. But with everyone and their busy schedules, it's very difficult to set aside a chunk of time to clean and unclutter your home. So why not keep things simple by constantly tidying up your home as you go to reduce the stress and time that is used to clean?
Below are twelve quick and easy ways that will help to keep your home organized and free of clutter so that you can spend most of your time relaxing rather than worrying. From putting toys away to wiping down the kitchen, you won't believe how fast you'll get your chores done!
If you think that your kitchen always seems dirty and cluttered even when it isn't, it's probably because you have too many items sitting out on your counters. Clutter makes a space look dirty so keeping only the essentials on your countertops is a simple way to make your space look cleaner. The essentials include coffee maker, toaster, dish rack, and maybe another item that you use on a very regular basis, such as a mixer or food processor. If you pull out an appliance that isn't a regular item, just put it back in the cabinets when you're done, easy peasy!
One of the worst chores for people is to clean the bathroom. It grosses a lot of people out and the idea of cleaning it makes people push this important task farther and farther away until it is so bad that it will take hours to clean. The best way to keep your bathroom looking great all the time is to give it a quick wipe down right after you use it. After getting ready in the morning, wipe down in and around the sink with a paper towel kept beside it to keep dust and other gross things from forming. After you shower, squeegee the glass doors and tiles to keep it looking shiny.
Another homify tip is to use a towel if you do not own a squeegee.
This doesn't mean that you will never have to clean your bathroom, but it will keep it cleaner for much longer!
An messy and unkempt lawn doesn't give people a good impression of what's on the interior of your home, so it is important to keep it looking neat. However, many people don't really enjoy gardening or getting their hands dirty, in which case we would suggest getting a landscaper who can mow the lawn every few weeks. This will relieve a lot of the stress and also doesn't require you to do much. Also, opt for low maintenance plants that don't require a lot of water or grow very quickly so that you can still have a beautiful garden without a lot of effort.
The easiest way to keep your entire home looking neat and clean is to make sure you put things away. Just as with the kitchen, if there are many things scattered around your living room, it can look dirty, even if you just cleaned it. Keep books and magazines neatly stacked on the coffee tables, fold blankets and put them in the proper spot, pick up any toys or glasses lying around, and when you get up from the couch, straighten up the pillow cushions.
These simple tasks will keep your space always looking fresh!
Even if you aren't using your outdoor space very much, for example in the fall and winter, it is important to make sure that it is somewhat clean and tidy. This will save you a lot of time when the warmer months come around and prevent anything from hanging around too long and decomposing. The main thing is to make sure this area is free of any leaves that have fallen during autumn, if left too long they can get very wet and start to rot, which can cause a lot of damage to wooden decks and terraces. It is also important to neatly stack chairs and tables or even put them away in the garage so that the wind, rain, and snow don't destroy them when they are not being used.
A great thing about modern day technology is that everything is sleek and thin, but at the same time, everything comes with a lot of cables. Tuck away these cables either by taping them to the back of monitor and furniture or using cable hooks to create a beautiful and seamless look. Cables that are showing can make a room look untidy so it is best to put them out of sight and focus on the beautiful interiors of the space.
When you walk into your home, you don't want to be greeted by a mess which can instantly cause a lot of stress and make the home feel untidy. Keep your shoes away from the front door and either in a mud room, a coat closet, or you can even take them to your room if necessary. It is also good to have a small umbrella stand next to the door so you will never forget where you keep them as well as it being easy access when you're flying out the door. A small coat or hat rack can also be placed here if you don't have a coat closet so you can easily get to your most used items.
People like to accumulate stuff, but most of the time
stuff is what makes a room feel cramped and cluttered. The best thing is to keep your spaces free of unnecessary things and focus on what will make the room feel beautiful. It is difficult to let go of things but it is very important to do a cleaning, or a purge, every year so that you don't end up accumulating an entire garage or basement filled with things that you have to sort through. This seating area, for example, is very simple with just an armchair, a table with a vase and a couple of photos. The less is more concept, rings very true in your interior design!
Thinking outside the box is essential for keeping everything you want without making your house seem untidy. You need to think of creative ways and make use of underutilized spaces, such as the space under the stairs that we can see in this home. You can do a lot of these spaces such as create extra storage, make a little nook for yourself, or even add a whole other level to your room (think lofted beds). Just because your home is built a certain way doesn't mean you can't elaborate and add to it.
An untidy desk isn't only unpleasant to look at but can also be distracting to your work. Keeping your desk free of papers, food items, plates, glasses and anything else that doesn't belong there is very important to get you into the work flow and be as productive as possible. Plus it helps your home office to look neat and put together, which is a look that many people strive for when running a business or at the very least getting their affairs in order for their home.
From a young age your mother told you to put your clothes away and not throw them on the floor, so why go against her word now? Keep your clothes and accessories in their rightful place isn't only good for keeping your home looking clean but also helps to make these items last longer and look better. No one wants wrinkles shirts and pants or confusing dirty socks for clean ones, so keep everything neat and tidy to improve your morning routine and make things run smoother.
Wherever you usually eat in your home, there is probably a small trail of crumbs near or around it, it's only natural. In order to prevent this from spreading around your home, which can happen very easily, do a quick sweep around the table after you've finished eating so that you don't have to run around the house every day with a vacuum. It is also important to wipe down the table once you're finished eating as well so that food crumbs don't accumulate on the table and eventually find their way to the floor. This will help to maintain a spectacular and immaculate kitchen and dining area!