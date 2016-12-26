A perfectly designed family home

Neutral tones and splashes of audacious color make this family home an absolute triumph and, we think, probably the envy of the neighborhood! With lashings of storage for a busy family's hobbies and interests, as well as cleverly laid out spaces and generous communal areas, we think the architects in charge of this build really hit the nail on the head in terms of creating a home that would fit and function around lots of people! If you've been considering building your own family a new home, why not come with us now as we take a look around, to see if you are inspired by any of the unique touches featured here?