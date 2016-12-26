A perfectly designed family home

Neutral tones and splashes of audacious color make this family home an absolute triumph and, we think, probably the envy of the neighborhood! With lashings of storage for a busy family's hobbies and interests, as well as cleverly laid out spaces and generous communal areas, we think the architects in charge of this build really hit the nail on the head in terms of creating a home that would fit and function around lots of people! If you've been considering building your own family a new home, why not come with us now as we take a look around, to see if you are inspired by any of the unique touches featured here?
Some people take umbrage with new build homes, but we really don't see why! Pretty as anything we look at, this natural stone facade is perfectly at home here and with lovely natural wood detailing, an integrated garage and a balcony, we think this looks like a very high-end project! The tones here are just right, don't you think?
Stepping closer to this entrance, you can really take in what a warm feeling the house exudes. That's how it should be with any family home, as the joy within simply radiates out and envelops the whole plot. Pretty terracotta steps are the ideal lead-up to the front door, of which the contemporary styling is fabulous!
Wow! Talk about a tidy family home! With an open-plan ground floor, it can be hard to separate functionalities, but this house has managed with ease. We really like that the TV area has been gently secluded to a corner, as it means watchful parents can keep an eye on the children, without them feeling too supervised. It also prevents too much glare on the screen, which as we all know is a big no-no when enjoying cartoon fun!
Looking down into the main living area from up on the stairs, you can see what a fantastic layout has been employed. The kitchen leads into the dining room which in turn transforms onto the TV snug we were just admiring. Nothing feels forced or contrived and there is a tangible sense of sociable living here!
Here we are on the balcony at the back of the house and you'll notice that extra care has been taken to make this a family-friendly area. The hard-to-notice netting will prevent any accidents, while the terrace itself is a lovely platform from which to admire the rear garden. Fantastic!
We are starting to realize that every single room in this house has access to a fabulous view! While that's wonderful and also a clever way to invite more natural light into the house itself, we think the family-friendly ethos is driving it. Nobody would be able to hide or do anything they shouldn't here, as there are eyes EVERYWHERE. Talk about peace of mind for parents!
What more can you ask for than a bright, clean and fresh feeling bathroom? This really has risen to the challenge of offering a calm space to tackle the necessary ablutions of the day and as family bathrooms go, it's well stocked with everything you could possibly need.
Ah! You see? This house has EVERYTHING a busy family could need, including a private. adults-only bathroom! While the kids are arguing over whose turn it is, the parents can simply get on with their business and be ready to herd everyone else! We love the pretty lavender vanity extension here too! What a way to add some personal style!
The key to any successful home is having enough storage for everything you own, but when it comes to bulky items, that can get tricky. Not in this home, as there is an entire room dedicated to the stowing of hobby items and equipment, even down to mountain bikes! With everything in one space, there shouldn't be any arguments and everyone can simply get on with doing what they love while the parents enjoy some peace and quiet!
A black kitchen is always a risky style feature, but we haven't seen one that hasn't paid off yet. This one looks incredible as it simply disappears into the corner and looks like it really means business. It helps that it opens out into a wider dining space, with punch yellow accent chairs too! What a bold combination!
With sliding patio doors running the width of the back of the house, there is an easy and natural connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, made all the more seamless by adding a comfortable chair next to the glass! With the terrace under cover, even bad weather doesn't have to mean that the doors are shut and the house will feel exponentially larger all the time!
We were just think to ourselves that the only thing that could really finish this home off any better would be a swimming pool and here it is! The focal point of this lovely back garden, the sunken pool offers endless fun for all the family and is no doubt the most prized part of the home, come the school holidays!
While we have been blown away by how family-centric this home is, we haven't overlooked how sleek and perfect all the finishes are! Just look at this pergola as a perfect example of what we mean. Perfect render and pretty wood mimic the decking design and make for a fully cohesive addition. in fact, that's the perfect way to describe this home! It's a cohesive space designed to fit a close-knit family and we love it!
