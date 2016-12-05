Your perfect bedroom design, so says your star sign!

Do we believe that your star sign attributes can accurately predict what style of bedroom you'll love the most? Well, the jury might still be out on that one, but it's fun to put the theory to the test, don't you agree? Interior designers might baulk at the notion of using zodiac signs as a basis for cohesive bedroom styling, but if it works, then this might be a great way to decorate your whole house, unless of course you have lots of different star signs all under one roof! Have your sign in your mind now, as we try to predict what you'd love to see in your bedroom, then tell us if we got it right or not!