5 secrets for keeping burglars away from your home

Home security is incredibly important, so if you think that simply locking your front door is all you have to worry about, this is an important article for you! As with most things, prevention is better than cure and ask any security professional and they'll tell you that there are a handful of things you can do to actively deter burglars from trying their luck with your home! If you don't want to take unnecessary risks with your treasured possessions and can't face the thought of not feeling safe in your home, read on!
Flood lights are a fantastic deterrent against burglars, as they light up your whole garden and leave them nowhere to hide, but you don't want to have huge electricity bills. The solution is motion-activated lighting. Two birds with one very bright stone!
We all have front doors that can be locked, but how many of you out there are still letting the sunshine and potential burglars in through non-locking windows? In a few hours, professional window fitters could install amazing, beautiful, energy efficient windows that also lock, so it's worth looking into!
Whether you install some timers that switch your lights on, leave a radio on or have your car out on the drive, you should always be conscious of making it seem like someone is indoors. Burglars won't try to enter a home with anyone in there and your possessions will be safe!
There will be times when you won't be at home for an extended period of time, such as holidays, so getting to know your neighbors will be a great idea! You'll have a ready-made surveillance team and as an added bonus, they can pop in and water your plants too!
Switching up what time you leave the house, come home and even how many of you are in or out will confuse and deter any burglars that might be watching your property. If they can't be sure of when you will be out, they won't bother trying to get in!
For extra secure entrances, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 entrances that make your home the envy of the neighborhood.