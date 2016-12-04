An outstanding modern home in the countryside

We love to show you some of the more unusual homes that are being built and today, we think we've really hit the jackpot! From the front, this home looks like a windowless but spectacular build, with a stunning multi-tonal brick finish, but the rear façade and interior are where the magic truly happens! The architects in charge of creating this visual feast must have been given a lot of freedom in terms of creative input and the results speak for themselves, as the finished home os not only unusual, but also more than a little covetable. Come with us now as we give you the grand tour!
Have you ever seen a home that looks like this before? We are having trouble knowing where to start here, but let's talk about the apparent lack of standard windows, in favour of a strip of skylights that run right through the center of the roof. That must have a huge impact on the inside, but we'll come to that later. The perfectly symmetrical garden that leads up to this house is such a juxtaposition with the scattered brick finish and we can't wait to see more!
Coming around to the back of this house, you can see just how much natural light must actually pour into the inside, thanks to a full rear wall of glazing and it offers such a lovely, tangible connection to the rear garden too. There's something so deceptively simple about this house, in it's construction, but the inside is anything but!
Wow! Now this is what you call an interior! Wide open space is broken up into manageable, functional chunk, but without any doors, everything simply melds together and flows. That huge slate wall, which denotes where the mezzanine upper level is, adds such a rich, deep contrast against the masses of white and we are really enjoying the visual impact of long, lean features, such as the fireplace alcove.
Standing in what appears to be the living room area, we can not only appreciate that incredible fireplace some more, but also the beautiful entrance. A glass enclosure, it simply radiates sunlight throughout and is such a gentle lead-in to the rest of the house. A deep wooden feature wall adds some warmth and depth to this area too, which adds yet another amazing material to the palette.
From the front, this house could seem modest, though beautiful, but when you enter, you can really start to appreciate just how large it really is. This living room, which stretches all the way to the back garden, has an almost bohemian vibe, thanks to the low seating and enclosed feel. A rug finishes it all off perfectly too.
Now we see what an impact those fabulous skylights have had! We don't know of we've come across a bathroom as neat and compact as this one but with sunlight literally raining down into the room, it feels spacious and generous. We certainly wouldn't mind having a bath under the stars either!
