A picture perfect home

When you think of British homes, are you imaging little cakes on a perfectly mowed tennis lawn, heritage buildings and delightfully tasteful finishes? Well that is exactly what we are going to show you today! Some assumptions are correct and if this incredible home on the Cornish coastline is anything to go by, everyone in Britain is living in a period drama! Beautiful, filled with character and as quintessentially British as it's possible to be, come with us now as we sip some tea and take a look around 'The Downes'.