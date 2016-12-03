Your browser is out-of-date.

A picture perfect home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Country style house
When you think of British homes, are you imaging little cakes on a perfectly mowed tennis lawn, heritage buildings and delightfully tasteful finishes? Well that is exactly what we are going to show you today! Some assumptions are correct and if this incredible home on the Cornish coastline is anything to go by, everyone in Britain is living in a period drama! Beautiful, filled with character and as quintessentially British as it's possible to be, come with us now as we sip some tea and take a look around 'The Downes'.

All pride and no prejudice!

The Downes homify Country style house
homify

The Downes

homify
homify
homify

It feels as though we are walking straight onto the set of a Jane Austin novel adaptation and why wouldn't it? This is a Grade II listed Georgian home that will have had extremely strict covenants in place to prevent unsightly extensions or out of character upgrades being added, but no architect in their right mind would want to usurp this beautiful scene!

Tasteful and elegant.

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This hallway is what dreams are made of! The white walls and natural wood flooring are beautifully supported with traditional wool runners and the proportions here are really something else! Large and airy, this almost feels like a room, not merely a corridor!

Pull up a chair.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We just knew the living room here would be an opulent, luxurious and above all else, comfortable affair and boy, we were NOT wrong! The soft tones lend themselves to such a gentle and soft feel, with the pastel blue walls not only being a traditional touch, but also a hugely stylish one! That rug in the middle is a delight too. Where DO you find such a wealth of covetable carpets?

Country farmhouse style.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We have to admit that we are a little surprised by the farmhouse styling here, given how high-end the other rooms are, but it really works and creates a fantastic contrast. This is the hearty hub of the home, while the other rooms are a little more extravagant, for socializing purposes. We think we'd spend a lot of time in here!

Dinner for 12!

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Back to the opulent styling we go, with this magnificent dining room that can accommodate up to 12 people in one sitting! The sunny walls and natural wood floor work together to create a warm glow throughout and those curtains, with matching pelmet really remind us that we are in a heritage British home! Gorgeous!

No sleepless nights.

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you have a beautiful home that is chock full with delightfully traditional features, it can be difficult to not overshadow them with over the top design. That was never going to be a problem in this wonderful home, as it has been carefully curated with perfect wall colors, stereo-typically British art (are those pheasants on the wall?!) and quality finishes. That built-in wardrobe is magnificent!

Ensuite? More like encore!

The Downes homify Country style bathroom
homify

The Downes

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this the most lavish ensuite that you've ever seen? Would it be even more opulent if you knew that every bedroom has one just like it? A roll-top bath for every bedroom? Just WOW! We are starting to wonder if we'd ever be able to leave this house if we stayed here though. As a holiday home, we imagine guests are loathed to pack up and leave!

Game on!

homify Country style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a fun space! It really dilutes the heritage charm of the inside of the main house and offers youngsters somewhere a little more on their level to hang out and have fun. It was a genius idea to include this space, as no doubt it makes the home itself appeal far more to families!

Anyone for tennis?

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

We told you there was a wonderfully well-maintained tennis lawn and we weren't joking! You might think that everyone in Britain is obsessed with Wimbledon and playing tennis every day and while that's not true, they do like a knock about in the summer, when on holiday! 

No holiday is complete without a pool!

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Britain might not enjoy tropical climates all year round, but the summer months do heat up significantly and what better way to take the edge off the heat than a dip in a perfectly proportioned swimming pool? Any bigger and this would have seemed like an over the top addition, but the simple styling and easy elegance have maintained the charm of the house.

A secret hideaway.

The Downes homify Country style garage/shed
homify

The Downes

homify
homify
homify

Brits are often more than a little eccentric with their homes and gardens, but what fun that can be, when it translates into a hidden garden room! Immensely traditional with the thatched roof and heritage wall materials, this is such a find, nestled away in the trees!

If you've loved this home and want to see more British inspiration, head on over to this article: 6 tips for creating a classic home.

Are you in love with British decor?

